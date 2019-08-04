As Jacobs Engr Group (JEC) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Zwj Investment Counsel Has Increased Its Position; As Independence Hldg Co New (IHC) Valuation Rose, Cannell Capital Boosted Stake by $1.30 Million

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Jacobs Engr Group Inc (JEC) by 8.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc bought 23,361 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.34% . The institutional investor held 299,326 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.51M, up from 275,965 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Jacobs Engr Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $79.67. About 1.08M shares traded or 19.06% up from the average. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 23.19% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 28/03/2018 – DollarDays Announces Jim Jacobs As New Chief Financial Officer; 14/03/2018 – JACOBS GETS $778M CONTRACT FOR US SPECIAL OPS COMMAND; 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm Replaces Jacobs as Executive Chairman With Independent; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC QCOM.O DISCUSSING REMOVING PAUL JACOBS FROM ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 09/05/2018 – Jacobs Consortium Wins New Dublin Metro North Contract from Transport Infrastructure Ireland; 16/03/2018 – “I think [Jacobs] snapped,” a source close to the board said; 27/03/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC – CONTRACT HAS AN ESTIMATED VALUE OF $99 MLN; 05/04/2018 – “Any world class program is going to have to equip students in this field to compete,” says John Jacobs, executive director of Georgetown University’s McDonough School of Business; 12/04/2018 – Jacobs Said to Be Making Progress in Funding for Qualcomm Bid; 16/03/2018 – JACOBS: QCOM OPPORTUNITIES CHALLENGING AS STANDALONE PUBLIC CO

Cannell Capital Llc increased its stake in Independence Hldg Co New (IHC) by 25.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cannell Capital Llc bought 37,051 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% . The hedge fund held 183,957 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.48M, up from 146,906 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cannell Capital Llc who had been investing in Independence Hldg Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $559.52M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $37.46. About 10,557 shares traded or 55.48% up from the average. Independence Holding Company (NYSE:IHC) has risen 12.13% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.13% the S&P500. Some Historical IHC News: 09/05/2018 – Independence Holding 1Q EPS 46c; 16/05/2018 – Independence Holding Company Announces Semi-Annual Cash Dividend; 05/04/2018 – Independence Holding Company Announces Connect Plus Short-Term Medical; 16/03/2018 – Independence Holding 4Q Rev $82.7M; 09/05/2018 – Independence Holding 1Q Rev $88.3M; 19/03/2018 – INDEPENDENCE HOLDING CO FILES FOR NON TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – INDEPENDENCE HOLDING CO IHC.N – BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS VOTED TO INCREASE CASH DIVIDEND BY 50% TO $.30 PER SHARE ANNUALLY; 16/04/2018 – INDEPENDENCE HOLDING CO IHC.N – REMAIN OPTIMISTIC THAT INCREASE IN EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS WILL CONTINUE THROUGH 2019; 16/04/2018 – Independence Holding Company Announces a 50% Increase in Its Annual Dividend Rate; 16/04/2018 – Independence Holding Raises Semi-Annual Dividend to 30c

Cannell Capital Llc, which manages about $347.86M and $411.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Innovative Indl Pptys Inc by 11,633 shares to 101,803 shares, valued at $8.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 428,761 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.27M shares, and cut its stake in Channeladvisor Corp (NYSE:ECOM).

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.35 billion and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 6,496 shares to 111,928 shares, valued at $17.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 72,956 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.22 million shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).