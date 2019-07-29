As Jacobs Engr Group (JEC) Market Value Rose, Us Bancorp De Upped Its Holding by $433,500; Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) Position Increased by Weiss Asset Management Lp

Us Bancorp De increased its stake in Jacobs Engr Group Inc (JEC) by 8.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Us Bancorp De bought 5,780 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 74,694 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.62M, up from 68,914 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Us Bancorp De who had been investing in Jacobs Engr Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $84.57. About 68,143 shares traded. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 21.94% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.51% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 22/03/2018 – Qualcomm/Paul Jacobs: blood money; 13/03/2018 – Bulgari, Marc Jacobs Attract Gen Z With Fragrance; 13/04/2018 – Biological Dynamics Announces the Addition of Irwin M. Jacobs and Martin J. Wygod to its Board of Directors; 16/03/2018 – Ex-Qualcomm Chairman, CEO Paul Jacobs May Step Down From Board; 08/05/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING BOOSTS FORECAST; 28/03/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC JEC.N : MKM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $71 FROM $61; 08/05/2018 – JACOBS 2Q ADJ EPS $1.00, EST. 88C; 27/03/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC – CONTRACT HAS AN ESTIMATED VALUE OF $99 MLN; 09/05/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC JEC.N : MACQUARIE RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERPERFORM; 16/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Qualcomm discussing Jacobs leaving board of directors

Weiss Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) by 606.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp bought 107,669 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 125,415 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.00 million, up from 17,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $15.3. About 72,423 shares traded. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has declined 16.07% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500.

Us Bancorp De, which manages about $34.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 112,940 shares to 5.61 million shares, valued at $301.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pulte Group Inc (NYSE:PHM) by 14,880 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,317 shares, and cut its stake in Chunghwa Telecom Co Ltd A D R (NYSE:CHT).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $49,779 activity.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.02 million activity. $80,515 worth of Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) was bought by THACKER WILLIAM L on Thursday, June 20.

Weiss Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.80 billion and $1.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Capstead Mtg Corp (NYSE:CMO) by 1.08M shares to 19,386 shares, valued at $167,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ii Vi Inc (NASDAQ:IIVI) by 17,789 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 90,339 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Mun Opportunity Tr (VMO).

