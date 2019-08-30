As Jacobs Engr Group (JEC) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Granite Investment Partners Has Decreased Stake by $1.62 Million; Gofen & Glossberg Has Lifted Its Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Holding by $1.50 Million as Share Value Rose

Gofen & Glossberg Llc increased its stake in Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) by 5.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gofen & Glossberg Llc bought 30,556 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 601,398 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.02 million, up from 570,842 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gofen & Glossberg Llc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $55.28. About 3.96 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 30/04/2018 – #MyOreoCreation Contest Finalist Flavor Submissions Hit Shelves Nationwide For Fans To Try And Vote On; 16/04/2018 – Mondelez Announces Early Tender Results of Its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 16/05/2018 – Activists Buy Newell, Citi; Sell AIG, Mondelez: 13F Roundup; 20/04/2018 – The Weinberg Capital Group Announces New Board Member For Convenience Valet; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL – ACCEPTED FOR PURCHASE ALL $570 MLN OF NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED & NOT VALIDLY WITHDRAWN PRIOR TO EARLY TENDER DATE; 11/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Reports Rapid Growth of Cocoa Life Sustainable Sourcing Program; 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ INTL REPORTS CASH TENDER OFFER & CONSENT SOLICITATION; 02/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 28/03/2018 – Mondelēz International Foundation Launches Healthy Lifestyle Programs Covering 10 Countries; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q EPS 62c

Granite Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Jacobs Engr Group Inc (JEC) by 12.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Investment Partners Llc sold 21,623 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.34% . The institutional investor held 147,387 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.08M, down from 169,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Jacobs Engr Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.68% or $2.29 during the last trading session, reaching $87.79. About 973,629 shares traded or 4.54% up from the average. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 23.19% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 16/03/2018 – FORMER QUALCOMM CHAIRMAN JACOBS MAY STEP DOWN FROM BOARD: DJ; 22/03/2018 – BBL COMMODITIES FOUNDER JONATHAN GOLDBERG SAYS TO LAUNCH NEW $1 BLN MACRO FUND WITH FORMER GOLDMAN SACHS COLLEAGUE BEN JACOBS; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM DIRECTOR PAUL JACOBS WON’T BE RE-NOMINATED TO QUALCOMM; 14/03/2018 – Jacobs Awarded $778M Global IT Enterprise Ops and Maintenance Contract for U.S. Special Ops Command; 20/03/2018 – Metrolinx, Jacobs Team Release Feasibility Study on Hydrogen-Powered Train Technology; 15/03/2018 – RECENTLY DEMOTED CHAIRMAN OF QUALCOMM PAUL JACOBS APPROACHED SEVERAL GLOBAL INVESTORS IN EFFORT TO ACQUIRE QUALCOMM – FT, CITING; 27/03/2018 – JACOBS SECURES MULTI-DISCIPLINE CONTRACT FROM NAVAL FACILITIES; 29/03/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING – SAUDI ARAMCO AWARDED CO ENGINEERING SERVICES CONTRACT FOR ZULUF PROGRAM’S ARAB HEAVY CRUDE OIL INCREMENT 600 MBCD-ONSHORE CPF PROJECT; 16/03/2018 – Former Qualcomm Chairman Jacobs Seeks Funding For Buyout: FT — MarketWatch; 03/04/2018 – Marc Jacobs Fragrances Introduces New Women’s Fragrance “Daisy Love Marc Jacobs” and Global Campaign Featuring lnternationally-Acclaimed Model Kaia Gerber

Granite Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $892.06M and $1.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Software Inc (NASDAQ:AMSWA) by 41,399 shares to 89,059 shares, valued at $1.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Luxfer Holdings Plc by 20,060 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,922 shares, and has risen its stake in Terreno Rlty Corp (NYSE:TRNO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 41 investors sold JEC shares while 180 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 118.53 million shares or 2.16% less from 121.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adage Prtnrs Group Incorporated invested in 0.03% or 144,501 shares. Farr Miller Washington Ltd Liability Dc owns 8,705 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. 12,912 are owned by Kbc Gru Nv. Oppenheimer & Co owns 46,268 shares. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag, a Germany-based fund reported 170,535 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 290,200 shares. Cibc Markets has 0% invested in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) for 5,582 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md owns 0.01% invested in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) for 686,792 shares. Two Sigma Limited Liability holds 0% or 2,790 shares. Twin Tree Mgmt LP reported 20,856 shares stake. Trustco State Bank N Y stated it has 0.31% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Tower Research Capital Limited Liability (Trc) holds 4,847 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. State Street, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 9.31 million shares. Jones Financial Lllp invested in 0% or 11,578 shares. Invesco Ltd has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC).

