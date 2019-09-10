As Jacobs Engr Group (JEC) Market Value Rose, First Wilshire Securities Management Has Cut Holding by $332,550; Leucadia National Trimmed Position in Sonic Automotive (SAH) by $332,654

Leucadia National Corp decreased its stake in Sonic Automotive Inc (SAH) by 26.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leucadia National Corp sold 23,761 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.35% . The hedge fund held 65,156 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $965,000, down from 88,917 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leucadia National Corp who had been investing in Sonic Automotive Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.25B market cap company. The stock increased 3.50% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $28.95. About 335,063 shares traded or 18.17% up from the average. Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) has risen 38.20% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.20% the S&P500. Some Historical SAH News: 10/05/2018 – EchoPark Automotive Now Offers Ally GAP Coverage and Vehicle Service Contracts; 26/04/2018 – Sonic Auto 1Q Adj EPS 26c; 20/03/2018 – Sonic Automotive Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 03/05/2018 – LESLIE DOGGETT INDUSTRIES – AFFILIATE ACQUIRED LONE STAR FORD FROM SONIC AUTOMOTIVE INC; 26/04/2018 – Sonic Auto 1Q Rev $2.4B; 21/04/2018 – DJ Sonic Automotive Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SAH); 14/03/2018 Sonic Automotive May Benefit, Industry Posts 12th Straight Gain; 26/04/2018 – SONIC AUTOMOTIVE 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 26C, EST. 25C; 26/04/2018 – SONIC AUTOMOTIVE 1Q REV. $2.40B, EST. $2.36B; 26/04/2018 – SONIC AUTOMOTIVE 1Q ADJ EPS 26C

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc decreased its stake in Jacobs Engr Group Inc (JEC) by 2.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc sold 4,434 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.34% . The hedge fund held 216,616 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.29 million, down from 221,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc who had been investing in Jacobs Engr Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $92.12. About 1.46M shares traded or 54.57% up from the average. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 23.19% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 29/03/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC JEC.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $72; 14/03/2018 – JACOBS GETS GLOBAL IT ENTERPRISE OPS & MAINTENANCE CONTRACT FOR; 12/04/2018 – Jacobs Said to Be Making Progress in Funding for Qualcomm Bid; 14/03/2018 – Jacobs Awarded $778M Global IT Enterprise Ops and Maintenance Contract for U.S. Special Ops Command; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM DIRECTOR JACOBS WON’T BE RE-NOMINATED TO BOARD; 11/04/2018 – JACOBS: EXTENSION IS 2-YR OPTION WITH POTENTIAL VALUE $437.5M; 16/03/2018 – PAUL JACOBS SAYS IT IS “UNFORTUNATE AND DISAPPOINTING” THAT QUALCOMM BOARD IS ATTEMPTING TO REMOVE JACOBS FROM BOARD AT THIS TIME; 25/04/2018 – Jacobs Selected by ENCINA for New BTX Plant in Wyoming; 20/03/2018 – Metrolinx, Jacobs Team Release Feasibility Study on Hydrogen-Powered Train Technology; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM – PAUL JACOBS WILL NOT BE RE-NOMINATED TO QUALCOMM BOARD OF DIRECTORS AT QUALCOMM’S ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS ON MARCH 23, 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 41 investors sold JEC shares while 180 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 118.53 million shares or 2.16% less from 121.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley owns 142,650 shares. Smith Salley And Associates accumulated 3,881 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Monetary Mngmt Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Janney Montgomery Scott Llc reported 17,454 shares stake. Carroll accumulated 400 shares. Meeder Asset Management, a Ohio-based fund reported 11,439 shares. Hl Limited Liability Com holds 0.07% or 57,531 shares in its portfolio. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 5,695 shares. Moreover, Advisor Partners Ltd Com has 0.06% invested in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). The New York-based Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt has invested 0.05% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Amalgamated Fincl Bank stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). D E Shaw reported 55,747 shares stake. Guggenheim Limited Liability Com has invested 0.08% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Benjamin F Edwards And stated it has 5,480 shares. Creative Planning has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC).

More notable recent Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Jacobs to acquire Wood’s Nuclear Business – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Have Insiders Been Buying Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) Better Than Average At Deploying Capital? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What We Think About Jacobs Engineering Group Inc.â€™s (NYSE:JEC) CEO Pay – Yahoo News” published on January 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) Is Yielding 0.8% – But Is It A Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Analysts await Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.25 EPS, down 4.58% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.31 per share. JEC’s profit will be $163.02M for 18.42 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.40 actual EPS reported by Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.71% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.35, from 1.58 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 7 investors sold SAH shares while 32 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 25.90 million shares or 2.82% more from 25.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei holds 0% or 35,939 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 10,094 shares or 0% of the stock. Prudential has invested 0.02% in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH). Teton Advisors Incorporated stated it has 66,500 shares. 230,166 are held by Ameriprise Finance. Northern reported 0% stake. Pacific Investment Mngmt has 0.04% invested in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH). 32,576 are held by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada holds 0% or 67,176 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH). Sector Pension Board reported 20,684 shares. Pillar Pacific Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 15,800 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. The New York-based Jefferies Group has invested 0.1% in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH). Comml Bank Of America Corp De holds 108,725 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag owns 58,854 shares for 0% of their portfolio.