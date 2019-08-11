As Jacobs Engr Group (JEC) Market Valuation Rose, Lodge Hill Capital Has Upped by $3.58 Million Its Position; As Cryolife (CRY) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Cut Holding

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc decreased its stake in Cryolife Inc (CRY) by 9.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc sold 29,637 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.55% . The institutional investor held 268,215 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.82 million, down from 297,852 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc who had been investing in Cryolife Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $26.71. About 206,992 shares traded or 15.25% up from the average. CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) has declined 0.45% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CRY News: 02/05/2018 – CRYOLIFE SEES FY ADJ EPS 0.29C TO 0.32C, EST. 31.33C; 07/03/2018 – CRYOLIFE 4Q ADJ EPS 11C, EST. 11C; 24/04/2018 – CryoLife Short-Interest Ratio Rises 39% to 10 Days; 02/05/2018 – Cryolife Backs FY Rev $250M-$256M; 10/04/2018 – CryoLife at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 02/05/2018 – CRYOLIFE 1Q ADJ EPS 2C, EST. 2C; 02/05/2018 – Cryolife 1Q Rev $61.9M; 07/03/2018 – CRYOLIFE INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 TOTAL REVENUES $250.0 MLN – $256.0 MLN; 17/04/2018 – CryoLife May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 16th Straight Drop; 02/04/2018 – CryoLife Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Lodge Hill Capital Llc increased its stake in Jacobs Engr Group Inc (JEC) by 14.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodge Hill Capital Llc bought 47,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.34% . The hedge fund held 379,500 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.54 million, up from 331,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodge Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Jacobs Engr Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $85.9. About 844,884 shares traded. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 23.19% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 16/03/2018 – Paul Jacobs sent written communication to Qualcomm’s board that he wants to take the company private, sources told CNBC; 03/04/2018 – Jacobs, US Army Corps of Engineers Europe District Advancing Critical African Infrastructure Needs; 08/05/2018 – Jacobs Engineering 2Q Rev $3.94B; 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm Replaces Jacobs as Executive Chairman With Independent; 12/04/2018 – Former Qualcomm chairman Paul Jacobs is assembling a group of buyers to take it private; 22/03/2018 – BBL COMMODITIES FOUNDER JONATHAN GOLDBERG SAYS TO LAUNCH NEW $1 BLN MACRO FUND WITH FORMER GOLDMAN SACHS COLLEAGUE BEN JACOBS; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM BOARD IS SAID TO BE MEETING NOW, DISCUSSING JACOBS: DJ; 14/03/2018 – JACOBS GETS GLOBAL IT ENTERPRISE OPS & MAINTENANCE CONTRACT FOR; 09/03/2018 – QCOM, NXPI/@danprimack: Qualcomm: Paul Jacobs out as executive chairman. Will remain on the board. Also extending cash tender for NXP. – ! $QCOM $NXPI; 08/05/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING BOOSTS FORECAST

