As Jacobs Engr Group Del (JEC) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Southeast Asset Advisors Boosted Its Position; Hub Group (HUBG) Holder Granite Investment Partners Has Increased Position

Granite Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Hub Group Inc (HUBG) by 19.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Investment Partners Llc bought 55,245 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.21% . The institutional investor held 331,625 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.55 million, up from 276,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Hub Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.39B market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $40.83. About 152,431 shares traded. Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) has declined 0.98% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.98% the S&P500. Some Historical HUBG News: 29/05/2018 – MARY BOOSALIS JOINS HUB GROUP’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 29/05/2018 – Mary Boosalis Joins Hub Group’s Bd of Directors; 26/04/2018 – HUB GROUP INC – ESTIMATE THAT 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES WILL RANGE FROM $190 MLN TO $210 MLN; 26/04/2018 – HUB GROUP INC HUBG.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.34 TO $2.44; 26/04/2018 – Hub Group Sees 2018 Capex $190M-$210M; 26/04/2018 – HUB GROUP SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.34 TO $2.44, EST. $2.35; 27/04/2018 – Lowe’s Recognizes Hub Group With Three Awards; 03/05/2018 – Hub Group Named to Forbes’ 2018 list of America’s Best Mid-Size Employers; 29/05/2018 – Mary Boosalis Joins Hub Group’s Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – Hub Group 1Q EPS 48c

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc increased its stake in Jacobs Engr Group Inc Del (JEC) by 56.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc bought 9,395 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.34% . The institutional investor held 26,110 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.96M, up from 16,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Jacobs Engr Group Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.20% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $83.48. About 693,787 shares traded. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 23.19% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 08/05/2018 – Jacobs Engineering 2Q EPS 34c; 08/05/2018 – Jacobs Engineering 2Q Rev $3.94B; 12/04/2018 – Jacobs Said to Be Making Progress in Funding for Qualcomm Bid; 16/03/2018 – PAUL JACOBS SAYS IT IS “UNFORTUNATE AND DISAPPOINTING” THAT QUALCOMM BOARD IS ATTEMPTING TO REMOVE JACOBS FROM BOARD AT THIS TIME; 03/04/2018 – Marc Jacobs Fragrances Introduces New Women’s Fragrance “Daisy Love Marc Jacobs” and Global Campaign Featuring; 23/04/2018 – Jacobs Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC JEC.N : MACQUARIE RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERPERFORM; 14/03/2018 – JACOBS GETS GLOBAL IT ENTERPRISE OPS & MAINTENANCE CONTRACT FOR; 13/04/2018 – Biological Dynamics Announces the Addition of lrwin M. Jacobs and Martin J. Wygod to its Board of Directors; 11/04/2018 – Jacobs: NASA Contract Extension Is Two-Year Option With Potential Value of $437.5M

Granite Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $892.06 million and $1.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Encore Wire Corp (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 14,801 shares to 308,365 shares, valued at $17.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 56,067 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70,008 shares, and cut its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT).