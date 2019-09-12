As Jacobs Engr Group Del (JEC) Stock Price Rose, State Of Tennessee Treasury Department Upped Its Position; As Centene Del (CNC) Stock Rose, Hap Trading Boosted by $21.68 Million Its Position

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Jacobs Engr Group Inc Del (JEC) by 49.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department bought 20,570 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.34% . The institutional investor held 61,896 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.22 million, up from 41,326 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department who had been investing in Jacobs Engr Group Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $90.33. About 958,920 shares traded. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 23.19% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 22/03/2018 – KUWAIT PETROLEUM SELECTS JACOBS FOR EXPANSION IN LOCAL REFINING; 22/03/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP – AWARDED CONTRACT FOR A PRE-FEASIBILITY STUDY, WITH OPTION OF PROCEEDING TO DETAILED FEASIBILITY STUDY, FOR KPC, UNITS; 31/05/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC – AWARDED $65 MLN ONE-YEAR CONTRACT; 16/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Qualcomm discussing Jacobs leaving board of directors; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM DIRECTOR PAUL JACOBS WON’T BE RE-NOMINATED TO BOARD; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Board Is Meeting Now and Discussing Jacobs’ Fate; 16/03/2018 – Former Chairman, CEO Paul Jacobs May Step Down From Qualcomm Board; 08/05/2018 – EWINGCOLE SAYS JACOBS-EWINGCOLE JV SIGNED 5-YR, $99 MLN IDIQ CONTRACT FOR MILITARY FACILITY CONSTRUCTION PROJECT SERVICES; 03/04/2018 – JACOBS SELECTED FOR PROJECTS IN OVER 15 AFRICAN COUNTRIES; 11/04/2018 – JACOBS GETS CONTRACT EXTENSION AT NASA JOHNSON SPACE CENTER

Hap Trading Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 325.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hap Trading Llc bought 416,868 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 545,068 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.58M, up from 128,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hap Trading Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.06% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $44.88. About 5.89M shares traded or 21.11% up from the average. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 22/03/2018 – CENTENE UNIT COORDINATED CARE HAD REACHED 2017 DEAL FOR FIXES; 15/03/2018 – Ex-Apple chief says Centene, RxAdvance partnership will drive better care with lower costs; 07/05/2018 – Centene at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Numeric Adds Infosys, Exits Centene, Cuts Allstate: 13F; 20/04/2018 – DJ Centene Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNC); 25/05/2018 – Centene’s Washington Subsidiary Selected For Medicaid Contract; 08/05/2018 – Centene’s Innovative Member Programs Recognized By Decision Health For Ninth Consecutive Year; 30/04/2018 – Centene To Sell $2.6B in Shrs of Common Stk; 09/05/2018 – Centene to Use Proceeds to Finance Part of Cash Consideration in Fidelis Care Deal; 25/05/2018 – CENTENE’S WASHINGTON UNIT SELECTED FOR MEDICAID CONTRACT

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.22, from 0.75 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 29 investors sold JEC shares while 160 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 113.75 million shares or 4.04% less from 118.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 48,290 are owned by Country Club Na. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 15,588 shares. Evercore Wealth Limited Liability holds 0.06% or 22,437 shares in its portfolio. 6,176 are owned by Hightower Ltd Limited Liability Company. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Hldgs Sa has 0.01% invested in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) for 10,862 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv invested 0.01% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Principal Fincl Group has 170,183 shares. Trust Invest Advsr Limited Co invested in 4.36% or 66,483 shares. Retail Bank Of America De invested in 0.01% or 1.04 million shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership accumulated 3.97M shares. Benjamin F Edwards Com stated it has 5,589 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Markston Intl Ltd Limited Liability Company has 28,036 shares. 74,698 were reported by Tdam Usa Incorporated. Zwj Counsel Incorporated owns 310,130 shares or 2.05% of their US portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) for 9,637 shares.

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, which manages about $20.26B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO) by 95,555 shares to 131,276 shares, valued at $11.24 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kirby Corp (NYSE:KEX) by 4,942 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,437 shares, and cut its stake in Aon Plc Class (NYSE:AON).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 3.84, from 4.88 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 79 investors sold CNC shares while 188 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 383.18 million shares or 46.68% less from 718.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ironwood Finance Ltd Llc accumulated 250 shares. Bridgeway Mngmt has 38,600 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Howe & Rusling reported 0% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Everence Cap Management invested in 0.07% or 7,940 shares. Millennium Lc owns 555,423 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Sandy Spring Savings Bank reported 0.01% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Savant Ltd Liability invested 0.06% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). The Delaware-based Riverhead Management Ltd Com has invested 0.06% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Jpmorgan Chase And holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 3.82 million shares. Tt International holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 60,721 shares. Drw Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.01% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 4,000 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 0.01% stake. C M Bidwell & Assoc has 110 shares. 6,147 are owned by Fdx Advsr Inc. Blair William Il has invested 0% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $151,022 activity.