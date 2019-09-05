As Jacobs Engr Group Del (JEC) Shares Rose, Southeast Asset Advisors Has Boosted by $704,625 Its Position; Regions Financial Boosted Its Apple (AAPL) Holding by $8.72 Million; Stock Price Rose

Regions Financial Corp increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 8.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regions Financial Corp bought 46,159 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 596,933 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $113.39 million, up from 550,774 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regions Financial Corp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $963.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $4.01 during the last trading session, reaching $213.2. About 18.90 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 03/04/2018 – Apple is looking at making its own chips for Mac computers which hit European chipmakers; 02/04/2018 – Mark Gurman: Breaking now on @technology: Apple plans to start moving from Intel chips to its own custom Mac chips as early as; 15/03/2018 – With Qualcomm behind it, Broadcom looks to smaller deals; 23/04/2018 – Apple sensor supplier AMS warns of second-quarter slowdown; 19/04/2018 – Tech Today: Chips Sink, Apple Shifts iPhone Plans, Amazon’s in Prime Time — Barron’s Blog; 04/05/2018 – Apple hits record high after Buffett’s Berkshire increases stake; 04/04/2018 – Apple’s reliance on Chinese suppliers reaches a new high; 19/04/2018 – Apple has released a new affordable iPad model; 04/05/2018 – Apple became the biggest shipper of wearables in 2017, owning 21 percent of market share, according to IDC; 20/04/2018 – This is the Apple store for weed

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc increased its stake in Jacobs Engr Group Inc Del (JEC) by 56.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc bought 9,395 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.34% . The institutional investor held 26,110 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.96M, up from 16,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Jacobs Engr Group Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $91.45. About 789,372 shares traded. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 23.19% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 16/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Qualcomm discussing Jacobs leaving board of directors; 16/03/2018 – “I think [Jacobs] snapped,” a source close to the board says; 08/05/2018 – Jacobs Engineering 2Q Rev $3.94B; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Director Paul Jacobs Will Not Be Re-Nominated to Qualcomm Bd; 12/04/2018 – CNBC Now: Former Qualcomm chairman Paul Jacobs is assembling a group of buyers to take it private; 31/05/2018 – JACOBS IN JOINT VENTURE WITH CDM SMITH GETS $65M FEMA PACT; 16/03/2018 – Paul Jacobs tells Qualcomm’s board he wants to take company private; 11/04/2018 – Jacobs Engineering: Extension Brings Total Value of Contract to $1.46B; 31/05/2018 – Jacobs Wins FEMA Puerto Rico Response Contract; 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Jacobs Will No Longer Serve in an Executive Management Capacity

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 41 investors sold JEC shares while 180 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 118.53 million shares or 2.16% less from 121.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Agf Invests reported 970,408 shares or 0.82% of all its holdings. Umb Retail Bank N A Mo accumulated 0.04% or 17,549 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Limited Liability Partnership Ma owns 54 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0.02% or 166,801 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 17,454 shares. Dupont Cap Mngmt Corp stated it has 5,118 shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag owns 170,535 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Evanson Asset Ltd Company invested in 0.09% or 6,000 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 348,374 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Magnetar Ltd Llc owns 8,911 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. First Tru Lp accumulated 0% or 28,692 shares. Perkins Coie Tru accumulated 0.02% or 600 shares. Ameriprise Fin Incorporated, Minnesota-based fund reported 81,451 shares. M&T Comml Bank Corp holds 0% or 11,377 shares in its portfolio. 17,185 were reported by Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Tortoise Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0.67% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 13,446 shares. 723,950 are held by Northwestern Mutual Wealth. Fenimore Asset Mgmt has 0.03% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). The North Carolina-based Salem Counselors Incorporated has invested 7.02% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Boston Research And Mgmt reported 28,100 shares. Mcmillion Mngmt reported 4.76% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Allsquare Wealth Management Ltd Liability holds 3,862 shares. Segment Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 1.66% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). De Burlo invested in 2.02% or 52,811 shares. Godsey And Gibb holds 0.2% or 7,088 shares in its portfolio. Bruce Com accumulated 98,300 shares. Moreover, Columbia Asset Mgmt has 4.75% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 93,786 shares. Finemark Retail Bank Tru holds 203,330 shares. Guardian Life Ins Company Of America has 0.31% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 12,919 shares. Bragg Advsr reported 58,014 shares or 1.43% of all its holdings.