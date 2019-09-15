As Jacobs Engr Group Del (JEC) Market Valuation Rose, Southeast Asset Advisors Boosted Its Position by $335,160; Forte Capital Holds Holding in Verizon Communications (VZ)

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc increased its stake in Jacobs Engr Group Inc Del (JEC) by 15.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc bought 3,990 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.34% . The institutional investor held 30,100 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.54 million, up from 26,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Jacobs Engr Group Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $91.21. About 989,610 shares traded or 0.99% up from the average. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 23.19% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 08/05/2018 – Jacobs Engineering 2Q Rev $3.94B; 16/03/2018 – QCOM SAYS CAN BE NO ASSURANCE JACOBS CAN, WILL MAKE PROPOSAL; 16/03/2018 – QCOM CONFIRMS JACOBS TO EXPLORE POSSIBILITY OF MAKING PROPOSAL; 08/05/2018 – Jacobs Engineering 2Q-End Backlog $26.5B; 14/03/2018 – Jacobs Awarded $778M Global IT Enterprise Ops and Maintenance Contract for U.S. Special Ops Command; 25/04/2018 – Jacobs Selected by ENCINA for New BTX Plant in Wyoming; 28/03/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC JEC.N : MKM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $71 FROM $61; 08/05/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC – INCREASING EARNINGS OUTLOOK FOR FISCAL 2018 TO $4.00-$4.40 PER SHARE ON AN ADJUSTED BASIS; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm discussing Jacobs leaving board of directors; 16/03/2018 – PAUL JACOBS SAYS “THERE ARE CLEAR MERITS TO EXPLORING A PATH” TO TAKE QUALCOMM PRIVATE

Forte Capital Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 19.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forte Capital Llc bought 6,998 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 42,180 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.41M, up from 35,182 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forte Capital Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $247.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $59.96. About 8.79 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 07/03/2018 – Paysafe Gears Up for an Exciting 2018 Verizon lndyCar Series Season; 20/04/2018 – U.S. Said to Investigate AT&T and Verizon Over Wireless Collusion Claim; 24/04/2018 – Verizon’s quarterly profit rises 32 pct; 14/05/2018 – Peter Kafka: CBS says Redstone blocked a potential buyer for making an offer for CBS. Source says would-be buyer was Verizon,; 13/04/2018 – VERIZON’S OATH UNIT GAINED MOVIEPASS STAKE IN MOVIEFONE DEAL; 19/03/2018 – Verizon Finishes 2017 with Highest Customer Loyalty; 06/03/2018 – Verizon to speak at Deutsche Bank conference March 7; 14/05/2018 – COOLPAD IN TALKS TO SELL PHONES THROUGH VERIZON, SPRINT, AT&T; 05/03/2018 – Verizon Plans Up to $3 Billion Bond Buyback to Pay Down Debts; 29/04/2018 – T-Mobile seals blockbuster merger deal with Sprint, creating a ‘fierce competitor’ to AT&T, Verizon

Forte Capital Llc, which manages about $660.10M and $313.56M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 37,091 shares to 10,503 shares, valued at $896,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 3,614 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,315 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWP).

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.76 billion and $381.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Antero Midstream Corp by 68,260 shares to 77,140 shares, valued at $884,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D (NYSE:BFAM) by 2,806 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,259 shares, and cut its stake in Cincinnati Finl Corp (NASDAQ:CINF).

