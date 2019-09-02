As Jacobs Engr Group Com (JEC) Stock Rose, Holder Endurance Wealth Management Has Raised Position; Snow Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Its Holding in Kinder Morgan Inc/De (KMI) by $3.09 Million

Snow Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc/De (KMI) by 42.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Snow Capital Management Lp sold 154,362 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 205,644 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.12M, down from 360,006 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Snow Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc/De for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $20.27. About 13.76 million shares traded or 2.13% up from the average. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 09/04/2018 – CANADA PM SAYS KINDER MORGAN’S TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION WILL BE BUILT, SAYS HOPES BC GOVERNMENT WILL STOP OBSTRUCTING IT; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Expects About 70 % Share of Proceeds to Be About US$2 Billion; 29/05/2018 – CANADIAN GOVT SAYS DOES NOT INTEND TO BE LONG TERM OWNER OF THIS PROJECT; AT APPROPRIATE TIME, WILL WORK TO TRANSFER PROJECT TO NEW OWNERS; 17/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE EXPANSION NEEDS TO GO FORWARD: MORNEAU; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN- GIVEN CURRENT UNCERTAIN CONDITIONS OF TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT, KML IS NOT UPDATING ITS COST, SCHEDULE ESTIMATE AT THIS TIME; 08/05/2018 – NORWAY’S SOVEREIGN WEALTH FUND SAYS SUPPORT FOR SHAREHOLDER RESOLUTION ON METHANE EMISSIONS AT KINDER MORGAN; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN – FOR FORESEEABLE FUTURE, EXPECT TO CONTINUE FUNDING ALL GROWTH CAPITAL THROUGH OPERATING CASH FLOWS; 30/05/2018 – EL PASO NATURAL GAS COMPANY SAYS RETURN TO SERVICE FOR LINE 2000 IS TENTATIVELY SET FOR GAS DAY JUNE 5; 20/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan Nears $6.5 Billion in Kickoffs, Completions, Wary of Trans Mountain Expansion, an Industrial Info News Alert; 12/04/2018 – AFTER PIPELINE MEETING, CANADIAN PM WILL FLY TO FRANCE ON APRIL 16 TO START SCHEDULED TRIP — OFFICIAL STATEMENT

Endurance Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Jacobs Engr Group Inc Com (JEC) by 8.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurance Wealth Management Inc bought 5,649 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.34% . The institutional investor held 71,627 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.39M, up from 65,978 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Jacobs Engr Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $88.86. About 774,577 shares traded. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 23.19% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 11/04/2018 – JACOBS: EXTENSION IS 2-YR OPTION WITH POTENTIAL VALUE $437.5M; 08/05/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC – CONFIDENT IN ABILITY TO SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE NET DEBT IN SECOND HALF OF FISCAL 2019; 31/05/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING – CONTRACT INCLUDES A $35 MLN 6-MONTH OPTION TO PROVIDE FEMA PUBLIC ASSISTANCE RECOVERY OPERATIONS, OTHER SERVICES IN PUERTO RICO; 21/04/2018 – DJ Jacobs Engineering Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JEC); 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Shuts Jacobs Out Of Board Election On Takeover Plans — MarketWatch; 12/04/2018 – Jacobs Said to Be Making Progress in Funding for Qualcomm Bid; 04/04/2018 – Jennifer Jacobs: Scoop: Here are details from Trump’s dinner with Safra Catz and Peter Thiel last night. The big govt contra; 28/03/2018 – DollarDays Announces Jim Jacobs As New Chief Financial Officer; 16/03/2018 – Ex-Qualcomm Chairman, CEO Paul Jacobs May Step Down From Board; 30/05/2018 – Jacobs Secures Smart City Services Contract from Delhi Mumbai Industrial Corridor Development Corporation Limited

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 41 investors sold JEC shares while 180 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 118.53 million shares or 2.16% less from 121.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blb&B Advsrs Limited Liability Com owns 9,572 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Scopus Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership stated it has 900,408 shares. Earnest Prtn Llc stated it has 0% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). 4,325 were accumulated by Virtu Fincl Limited Liability Co. Umb Comml Bank N A Mo stated it has 0.04% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). D E Shaw Communications Inc holds 0.01% or 55,747 shares. Endurance Wealth Management invested in 0.88% or 71,627 shares. Cna Financial holds 1.02% or 64,000 shares in its portfolio. Ashfield Capital Ptnrs Llc holds 0.14% or 16,371 shares. Cibc Asset, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 12,381 shares. 11,578 were reported by Jones Fincl Lllp. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio accumulated 0.09% or 232,445 shares. Blair William Il has 0% invested in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) for 9,678 shares. Advisory Net Limited Liability Corp accumulated 212 shares or 0% of the stock. 347,476 were accumulated by Utd Ser Automobile Association.

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.22 EPS, up 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $497.79 million for 23.03 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

