As Jacobs Engineering (JEC) Stock Value Rose, Halsey Associates Has Upped Its Holding by $1.11 Million; As Idexx Labs (IDXX) Stock Value Rose, Stephens Investment Management Group Has Lifted Its Position by $716,276

Stephens Investment Management Group Llc increased its stake in Idexx Labs Inc (IDXX) by 1.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc bought 3,212 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.50% . The institutional investor held 270,239 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.43M, up from 267,027 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc who had been investing in Idexx Labs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $4 during the last trading session, reaching $282.05. About 448,780 shares traded or 12.88% up from the average. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.63% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical IDXX News: 29/03/2018 – MONTEA CVA MONTE.BR – CURRENT TENANT IDEXX EUROPE B.V. WILL CONTINUE TO RENT PREMISES AFTER TRANSFER OF OWNERSHIP UNDER CURRENT LEASE; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC SAYS FOR 2018, COMPANY PROJECTS CAPITAL SPENDING OF APPROXIMATELY $140 MLN; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs Raises 2018 View To EPS $4.06-EPS $4.20; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q REV. $537.7M, EST. $524.8M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.12, REV VIEW $2.22 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/05/2018 – Idexx Labs Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs Backs 2018 Rev $2.205B-$2.245B; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q Net $89.5M; 26/03/2018 IDEXX Launches SDMA in the Point of Care in the United Kingdom and Ireland with IDEXX Catalyst® SDMA Test; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q EPS $1.01

Halsey Associates Inc increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering (JEC) by 10.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halsey Associates Inc bought 14,751 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.34% . The institutional investor held 156,803 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.79M, up from 142,052 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halsey Associates Inc who had been investing in Jacobs Engineering for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $82.51. About 1.18 million shares traded or 29.04% up from the average. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 23.19% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 31/05/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING – CONTRACT INCLUDES A $35 MLN 6-MONTH OPTION TO PROVIDE FEMA PUBLIC ASSISTANCE RECOVERY OPERATIONS, OTHER SERVICES IN PUERTO RICO; 08/05/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING – REMAIN COMMITTED TO ACHIEVING RUN-RATE OF $150 MLN OF NET COST SYNERGIES BY END OF FISCAL 2019; 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm Replaces Jacobs as Executive Chairman With Independent; 29/03/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING – SAUDI ARAMCO AWARDED CO ENGINEERING SERVICES CONTRACT FOR ZULUF PROGRAM’S ARAB HEAVY CRUDE OIL INCREMENT 600 MBCD-ONSHORE CPF PROJECT; 24/05/2018 – MEDIBIO LTD – MEB SIGNS GLOBAL CONTRACT WITH JACOBS ENGINEERING-MEB.AX; 13/03/2018 – Jacobs Engineering Plans $500M Private Placement Under Note Purchase Agreement; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm: No Assurance That Jacobs Can or Will Make a Proposal; 20/03/2018 – Jennifer Jacobs: BREAKING: Facebook Inc. is under investigation by U.S. Federal Trade Commission over the use of personal data; 27/03/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC – CONTRACT HAS AN ESTIMATED VALUE OF $99 MLN; 22/03/2018 – Qualcomm/Paul Jacobs: blood money

Stephens Investment Management Group Llc, which manages about $3.08B and $4.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 27,731 shares to 216,304 shares, valued at $18.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in East West Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 128,761 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70,761 shares, and cut its stake in Nuvasive Inc (NASDAQ:NUVA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold IDXX shares while 165 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 72.09 million shares or 2.41% less from 73.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Stock Yards Financial Bank has 0.03% invested in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) for 1,368 shares. Lockheed Martin Company reported 10,400 shares. The New York-based Select Equity Group Lp has invested 0% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Tarbox Family Office Inc reported 3 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 15,939 are held by Epoch Investment Prtnrs. 3,858 were accumulated by Greenleaf Trust. Summit Asset Limited Liability Company holds 8,245 shares. Pictet And Cie (Europe) holds 0.14% or 3,776 shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Invest holds 0.06% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) or 392,091 shares. Enterprise Financial Corporation invested 0.01% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Moreover, Permanens Cap Ltd Partnership has 0.24% invested in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) for 3,650 shares. Moreover, Citigroup Inc has 0.02% invested in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) for 88,372 shares. Connable Office owns 4,252 shares. Eulav Asset Mngmt has 177,700 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins New York stated it has 0.06% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

More notable recent IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “IDEXX Laboratories Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Can IDEXX’s (IDXX) International Growth Drive Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “IDEXX CEO Ayers in rehab for spinal cord injury – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “The 10 Best Index Funds to Buy and Hold – Investorplace.com” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Idexx Laboratories (IDXX) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 selling transactions for $9.56 million activity. The insider TWIGGE GIOVANI sold $208,454. On Tuesday, February 5 AYERS JONATHAN W sold $9.85M worth of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) or 47,714 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 41 investors sold JEC shares while 180 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 118.53 million shares or 2.16% less from 121.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.02% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Moreover, Sg Americas Secs Ltd Company has 0.05% invested in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Wedge L Lp Nc has invested 0.16% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). 1832 Asset LP owns 45,899 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust holds 25,802 shares. Monetary Mngmt Grp reported 200 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.03% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Inv Counselors Of Maryland Lc holds 0.02% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) or 4,402 shares. Hilton Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 2,341 shares. Raymond James & Assocs has 0% invested in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Moreover, Mackay Shields Lc has 0.01% invested in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Delaware-based Dupont Cap Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Raymond James Services Advsrs Incorporated stated it has 9,939 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The accumulated 120,187 shares. The Netherlands-based Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.01% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC).