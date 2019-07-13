As Jacobs Engineering (JEC) Shares Rose, Holder Halsey Associates Lifted Its Holding; Arvest Trust Company Has Upped Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stake

Halsey Associates Inc increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering (JEC) by 10.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halsey Associates Inc bought 14,751 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 156,803 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.79 million, up from 142,052 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halsey Associates Inc who had been investing in Jacobs Engineering for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.64B market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $85.21. About 1.02M shares traded or 6.03% up from the average. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 21.94% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.51% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 28/03/2018 – DollarDays Announces Jim Jacobs As New Chief Financial Officer; 31/05/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING – CONTRACT INCLUDES A $35 MLN 6-MONTH OPTION TO PROVIDE FEMA PUBLIC ASSISTANCE RECOVERY OPERATIONS, OTHER SERVICES IN PUERTO RICO; 12/04/2018 – Alex Sherman: The fact that Jacobs has gone to ARM to help acquire Qualcomm, according to people familiar with the matter, is; 09/05/2018 – Jacobs Consortium Wins New Dublin Metro North Contract from Transport Infrastructure Ireland; 04/04/2018 – Jennifer Jacobs: Scoop: Here are details from Trump’s dinner with Safra Catz and Peter Thiel last night. The big govt contra; 11/04/2018 – JACOBS: EXTENSION IS 2-YR OPTION WITH POTENTIAL VALUE $437.5M; 04/04/2018 – Jacobs Helps Restore Landscape at The Avenue Coking Works in the UK; 16/03/2018 – NEW: Qualcomm board is meeting now and discussing fate of former CEO, chairman and current board member Paul Jacobs, Dow Jones reports; Jacobs indicated interest to Qualcomm’s board about taking the firm private, sources told CNBC; 18/04/2018 – Jacobs Achieves Gold at Workplace Wellbeing Awards; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM BOARD IS SAID TO BE MEETING NOW, DISCUSSING JACOBS: DJ

Arvest Trust Company increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 10.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arvest Trust Company bought 17,749 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 180,147 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.00M, up from 162,398 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arvest Trust Company who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $144.88. About 8.13M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Exclusive: Comcast preparing all-cash offer to upset Disney-Fox deal; 30/05/2018 – #BreakingNews — @comcast deal advisers cautioning abt bid for @21CF entertainment assets-sources deal advisers telling co executives to expect a protracted struggle to win Fox assets & resistance to hostile bid from DOJ and Fox mgt more now @FoxBusiness $CMCSA $FOXA $DIS; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Says It Is Prepping Superior Bid For 21st Century Fox Assets Than Disney’s — MarketWatch; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Board Will Take Vote Under Advisement for Future CEO Compensation; 29/03/2018 – MLB STREAMING ARM SUED BY FORMER EXECUTIVE OVER DISNEY SALE; 17/04/2018 – T Rowe Price Growth Adds Disney, Exits Biogen, Cuts Apple; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Netflix tops Disney as most valuable media property; 30/05/2018 – Michael Jackson’s Estate Files Federal Copyright Infringement Suit Against The Walt Disney Company And Disney’s ABC Network; 12/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL – EXECUTIVE HAS FURTHER RULED THAT DISNEY’S OFFER MUST BE AT £10.75 IN CASH FOR EACH ORDINARY SHARE IN SKY; 02/05/2018 – FB, DIS: .@CassidyHubbarth discusses the ESPN partnership with Facebook’s Global Strategy and & Investment Lead Adam Berger: FB Anthology combines culture, community and relevance

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $232,388 activity. WOODFORD BRENT also sold $451 worth of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Mgmt reported 62,352 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.87% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Thompson Invest Management Inc has invested 1.71% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Smith Howard Wealth Limited Liability Company reported 2,217 shares. Calamos Advisors Lc holds 0.8% or 1.15 million shares in its portfolio. First Commonwealth Corporation Pa has 0.43% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 6,230 shares. Family Mngmt Corporation holds 1.44% or 30,060 shares. Farallon Mgmt Limited Liability holds 440,000 shares. Old Point Trust & Ser N A accumulated 11,246 shares. Beech Hill Advsr invested in 7,199 shares or 0.49% of the stock. Somerset Tru has invested 0.03% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Fifth Third Savings Bank has 0.59% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Fenimore Asset invested 0.01% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Vantage Prtn Ltd Liability Corp has 8.47% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Dean Investment Associate Limited Liability Com, a Ohio-based fund reported 42,861 shares.

Arvest Trust Company, which manages about $1.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IVW) by 14,872 shares to 2,072 shares, valued at $357,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 34,937 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 362,459 shares, and cut its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP).

Halsey Associates Inc, which manages about $849.92 million and $609.14 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walmart (NYSE:WMT) by 3,380 shares to 29,130 shares, valued at $2.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,763 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 136,657 shares, and cut its stake in Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 41 investors sold JEC shares while 180 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 118.53 million shares or 2.16% less from 121.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 900,408 are held by Scopus Asset Mgmt Lp. Meeder Asset Mngmt accumulated 11,439 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc has 0.04% invested in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) for 1.64 million shares. 1,717 were reported by Victory Capital Management. Advisor Partners Ltd Llc owns 0.06% invested in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) for 6,695 shares. Forte Capital Ltd Adv accumulated 1.32% or 48,740 shares. Swiss Financial Bank holds 0.04% or 426,543 shares in its portfolio. Us Retail Bank De reported 74,694 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Shell Asset Mngmt holds 0.06% or 36,652 shares in its portfolio. Geode Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.03% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). 1.61 million are owned by Alyeska Ltd Partnership. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Lc holds 0.68% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) for 5.00 million shares. Texas Yale Capital Corp owns 0.02% invested in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) for 6,786 shares. Retirement System Of Alabama stated it has 54,572 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Point72 Asset Management LP accumulated 37,800 shares.