As Jacobs Engineering (JEC) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Halsey Associates Has Boosted Its Stake; Federated Invs Pa (FII) Holder Goodhaven Capital Management Decreased Its Holding by $2.32 Million

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Federated Invs Inc Pa (FII) by 28.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc sold 79,910 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.85% . The institutional investor held 198,211 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.81M, down from 278,121 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Federated Invs Inc Pa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $32.79. About 485,217 shares traded. Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) has risen 43.54% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FII News: 26/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS 1Q EPS 60C, EST. 65C; 13/04/2018 – Federated Investors takes majority stake in fund manager Hermes; 16/04/2018 – Hamlin Capital Management LLC Exits Federated Investors; 09/05/2018 – Federated Investors Buys New 1.1% Position in Ares Management; 13/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS INC Fll.N – FEDERATED WILL FUND TRANSACTION THROUGH A COMBINATION OF CASH AND AN EXISTING REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 26/04/2018 – Federated Investors 1Q Rev $263.9M; 20/04/2018 – FII Tech Growth Invests in SECO; 26/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 27C/SHR,FROM 25C,EST. 25C; 12/04/2018 – BT PENSION SCHEME TO SELL MAJORITY STAKE IN HERMES IN 410 MLN STG DEAL – FT, CITING A; 05/04/2018 – SEBI TO INTRODUCE NEW SYSTEM FOR MONITORING CO. FII LIMITS

Halsey Associates Inc increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering (JEC) by 10.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halsey Associates Inc bought 14,751 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.34% . The institutional investor held 156,803 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.79M, up from 142,052 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halsey Associates Inc who had been investing in Jacobs Engineering for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $91.36. About 992,027 shares traded or 7.03% up from the average. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 23.19% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 31/05/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC – AWARDED $65 MLN ONE-YEAR CONTRACT; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Shuts Jacobs Out Of Board Election On Takeover Plans — MarketWatch; 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm Replaces Jacobs as Executive Chairman With Independent; 12/04/2018 – CNBC Now: Former Qualcomm chairman Paul Jacobs is assembling a group of buyers to take it private; 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm Replaces Chairman Jacobs with Independent Director — Barron’s Blog; 16/03/2018 – “I think [Jacobs] snapped,” a source close to the board said; 27/03/2018 – Jacobs Secures Multi-Discipline Contract from Naval Facilities Engineering Command Southwest; 29/03/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING – SAUDI ARAMCO AWARDED CO ENGINEERING SERVICES CONTRACT FOR ZULUF PROGRAM’S ARAB HEAVY CRUDE OIL INCREMENT 600 MBCD-ONSHORE CPF PROJECT; 16/03/2018 – QCOM SAYS CAN BE NO ASSURANCE JACOBS CAN, WILL MAKE PROPOSAL; 29/03/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC JEC.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD

Halsey Associates Inc, which manages about $849.92 million and $609.14M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4,562 shares to 232,532 shares, valued at $17.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa (NYSE:V) by 4,401 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 174,512 shares, and cut its stake in Iqvia Holdings.

