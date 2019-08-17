As Jacobs Engineering (JEC) Market Valuation Rose, Halsey Associates Has Raised Position; Thornburg Investment Management Position In Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Was Lifted

Halsey Associates Inc increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering (JEC) by 10.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halsey Associates Inc bought 14,751 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.34% . The institutional investor held 156,803 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.79 million, up from 142,052 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halsey Associates Inc who had been investing in Jacobs Engineering for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.20% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $83.48. About 693,787 shares traded. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 23.19% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 27/03/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC – CONTRACT HAS AN ESTIMATED VALUE OF $99 MLN; 29/03/2018 – Saudi Aramco Selects Jacobs for Zuluf Field Development Program; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM DIRECTOR PAUL JACOBS WON’T BE RE-NOMINATED TO QUALCOMM; 16/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Qualcomm says Paul Jacobs will not be re-nominated to its board; it reached decision “following his; 16/03/2018 – PAUL JACOBS ISSUES RESPONSE TO QUALCOMM INC; 16/03/2018 – Jacobs Bid Seen as Highly Unlikely to Go Anywhere; 08/05/2018 – Jacobs Engineering Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $4.00-Adj EPS $4.40; 30/03/2018 – Christian Bizforum: Qualcomm discussing Jacobs leaving board of directors: sources (Reuters) – Qualcomm Inc’s board of; 20/03/2018 – Metrolinx, Jacobs Team Release Feasibility Study on Hydrogen-Powered Train Technology; 27/03/2018 – Jacobs Secures Multi-Discipline Contract from Naval Facilities Engineering Command Southwest

Thornburg Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 22.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thornburg Investment Management Inc bought 386,947 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 2.08M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $379.27 million, up from 1.69 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $454.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.57% or $7.63 during the last trading session, reaching $174.6. About 24.80M shares traded or 18.94% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 30/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Joe Tsai: A lot of people are trying to stop China from upgrading its tech, including Sen. Mark Warner #CodeCon; 09/04/2018 – China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 bln after Alibaba-led funding; 30/05/2018 – Alibaba wants more Japanese products in Chinese customers’ hands; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba files trademark lawsuit against Dubai firm behind ‘Alibabacoin’; 28/05/2018 – ALIBABA SELLS CERTAIN HEALTHCARE CATEGORIES TO HEALTH AFFILIATE; 13/03/2018 – Chinese bike-sharing firm Ofo raises $866 mln led by Alibaba; 15/05/2018 – MAVERICK BOOSTED INTC, BABA, GOOG, LOW, MSFT IN 1Q: 13F; 04/05/2018 – Correct: Alibaba Group Holding 4Q Net $1.21B, Not $1.22B; 24/04/2018 – Chinese tech giants, government under fire for ‘men only’ job ads; 07/05/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP LTD 1060.HK – MAY SEEK EXTERNAL FINANCING IN THE COMING YEAR IF APPROPRIATE OPPORTUNITIES AND CONDITIONS ARISE

Halsey Associates Inc, which manages about $849.92 million and $609.14M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) by 1,838 shares to 5,687 shares, valued at $1.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) by 15,794 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,903 shares, and cut its stake in Visa (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.77 in 2018Q4.