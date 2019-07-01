As Jacobs Engineering Group (JEC) Valuation Rose, Holder Agf Investments Has Upped Its Stake; Junto Capital Management LP Lifted Holding in E Trade Financial (ETFC)

Junto Capital Management Lp increased its stake in E Trade Financial Corp (ETFC) by 101.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Junto Capital Management Lp bought 840,474 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.67M shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.41 million, up from 826,784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Junto Capital Management Lp who had been investing in E Trade Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $45.44. About 1.53 million shares traded. E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) has declined 25.35% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ETFC News: 06/04/2018 – E*TRADE to Host Education Day in Santa Clara; 16/04/2018 – E*TRADE Financial Corp expected to post earnings of 79 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 09/04/2018 – E*TRADE Announces Close of Trust Co of Amer (TCA) Transaction; 16/04/2018 – E*TRADE Brings Power of the Desktop to Mobile with LiveAction Market Scanning; 05/04/2018 – E*TRADE RAISED TO Baa2 FROM Baa3 BY MOODY’S; 14/05/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP – NET NEW BROKERAGE ASSETS WERE $18.2 BLN IN APRIL; 15/03/2018 – That values Robinhood at $5.6 billion, the report said, citing sources. The valuation would more than quadruple Robinhood’s size and make the start-up worth just over a third of online brokerage E*Trade; 14/05/2018 – E*TRADE Fincl Corp Reports Monthly Activity for April 2018; 27/03/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP ETFC.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $63; 19/03/2018 – E*TRADE to Host Education Day in La Jolla

Agf Investments Inc increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (JEC) by 50.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Agf Investments Inc bought 326,671 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 970,408 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $72.97 million, up from 643,737 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Agf Investments Inc who had been investing in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $84.74. About 367,360 shares traded. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 21.94% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.51% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 16/03/2018 – Paul Jacobs tells Qualcomm’s board he wants to take company private; 14/03/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC – AWARDED $778MLN CONTRACT TO PROVIDE GLOBAL IT ENTERPRISE OPERATIONS & MAINTENANCE SOLUTIONS FOR USSOCOM; 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Jacobs Will No Longer Serve in an Executive Management Capacity; 30/05/2018 – JACOBS SECURES SMART CITY SERVICES CONTRACT FROM DELHI MUMBAI; 16/03/2018 – Former Qualcomm Chairman Jacobs Seeks Funding For Buyout: FT — MarketWatch; 23/04/2018 – Jacobs Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – DOLLARDAYS REPORTS JIM JACOBS AS NEW CFO; 22/03/2018 – BBL COMMODITIES FOUNDER JONATHAN GOLDBERG SAYS TO LAUNCH NEW $1 BLN MACRO FUND WITH FORMER GOLDMAN SACHS COLLEAGUE BEN JACOBS; 15/03/2018 – RECENTLY DEMOTED CHAIRMAN OF QUALCOMM PAUL JACOBS APPROACHED SEVERAL GLOBAL INVESTORS IN EFFORT TO ACQUIRE QUALCOMM – FT, CITING; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM DIRECTOR PAUL JACOBS WON’T BE RE-NOMINATED TO QUALCOMM

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 41 investors sold JEC shares while 180 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 118.53 million shares or 2.16% less from 121.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rice Hall James And Associates Ltd Liability invested in 0.02% or 8,340 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 26,384 shares. Manchester Cap Ltd Llc has 41 shares. Cwm Limited Liability reported 75 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers accumulated 600 shares or 0% of the stock. Wheatland Advsr Inc invested in 0.36% or 6,281 shares. Victory Capital Mngmt Inc accumulated 1,717 shares or 0% of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Lpl Ltd Liability Co has 10,990 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hilton Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 2,341 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Ltd Liability Company reported 0.02% stake. United Asset Strategies Inc invested in 1.05% or 59,189 shares. Fmr Llc stated it has 0.05% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Utd Fire Gp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) for 1,000 shares. Amica Mutual Insurance holds 0.06% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) or 5,849 shares.

Since January 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $100,736 activity.

Agf Investments Inc, which manages about $8.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Franklin Ftse Japan Etf by 254,607 shares to 4.97M shares, valued at $120.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci Eafe Growth Etf (EFG) by 19,945 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 178,505 shares, and cut its stake in Yum China Holdings Inc..

Junto Capital Management Lp, which manages about $738.27M and $1.74B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 652,529 shares to 930,356 shares, valued at $32.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 725,409 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.40M shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK).

