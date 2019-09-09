As Jacobs Engineering Group (JEC) Stock Value Rose, Iat Reinsurance Company LTD Has Lowered Its Position; Gsa Capital Partners Llp Has Cut Quinstreet (QNST) Holding as Share Value Rose

Gsa Capital Partners Llp decreased its stake in Quinstreet Inc (QNST) by 54.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gsa Capital Partners Llp sold 29,585 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.96% . The hedge fund held 25,101 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $336,000, down from 54,686 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gsa Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Quinstreet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $616.13M market cap company. The stock increased 5.58% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $12.11. About 436,977 shares traded. QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) has risen 19.34% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical QNST News: 11/04/2018 – QUINSTREET A NEW SHORT BY KERRISDALE, SEES 50% DOWNSIDE; 07/05/2018 – Hood River Capital Buys New 2.1% Position in QuinStreet; 11/04/2018 – QuinStreet: EBITDA Is Expected to Be Greater Than 8%; 21/05/2018 – Winton Capital Group Buys New 1.1% Position in QuinStreet; 11/04/2018 – QUINSTREET INC – “QUINSTREET MANAGEMENT HAS NEVER BEEN CONTACTED” BY KERRISDALE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT; 06/03/2018 QuinStreet Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 13; 07/05/2018 – OnlineColleges.com Releases 2018-19 Best Colleges that Offer Online Programs; 20/04/2018 – DJ QuinStreet Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QNST); 11/04/2018 – QUINSTREET SAYS FEELS COMPELLED TO RESPOND “GIVEN ITS INVALID CLAIMS AND CONCLUSIONS” RELATING TO KERRISDALE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT’S REPORT; 23/04/2018 – Our ad fraud auditors making nice progress on $QNST, we should have findings within a month. I’ll speak on Ad Fraud Opportunities at the May 3 @KaseLearning shorting event. Come attend

Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd decreased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (JEC) by 73.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd sold 27,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.34% . The institutional investor held 9,750 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $733,000, down from 37,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd who had been investing in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $92.46. About 850,893 shares traded. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 23.19% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 11/04/2018 – Jacobs Receives Contract Extension at NASA Johnson Space Center; 08/05/2018 – Jacobs Engineering 2Q Net $48.6M; 16/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Qualcomm says Paul Jacobs will not be re-nominated to its board; it reached decision “following his; 14/03/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC – AWARDED $778MLN CONTRACT TO PROVIDE GLOBAL IT ENTERPRISE OPERATIONS & MAINTENANCE SOLUTIONS FOR USSOCOM; 16/03/2018 – JACOBS: QCOM OPPORTUNITIES CHALLENGING AS STANDALONE PUBLIC CO; 23/04/2018 – Jacobs Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Director Paul Jacobs will not be re-nominated to board; 08/05/2018 – Jacobs Engineering Group Adjusted Profit Rises in 2Q, Raises FY Guidance; 15/03/2018 – RECENTLY DEMOTED CHAIRMAN OF QUALCOMM PAUL JACOBS APPROACHED SEVERAL GLOBAL INVESTORS IN EFFORT TO ACQUIRE QUALCOMM – FT, CITING; 14/03/2018 – Jacobs Awarded Global IT Enterprise Operations and Maintenance Contract for US Special Operations Command

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 41 investors sold JEC shares while 180 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 118.53 million shares or 2.16% less from 121.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cipher LP invested in 14,278 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.02% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). 36,652 were reported by Shell Asset Mngmt Communication. Old Second Commercial Bank Of Aurora, Illinois-based fund reported 325 shares. Amp Ltd holds 0.01% or 32,008 shares. Toronto Dominion Savings Bank, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 82,351 shares. Blackrock Inc stated it has 8.22M shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Baldwin Brothers Ma stated it has 1,250 shares. Ls Advisors Ltd owns 0.04% invested in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) for 8,779 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested in 290,200 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Somerville Kurt F holds 6,450 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. The Florida-based Gyroscope Capital Management Grp Inc Ltd Liability has invested 0.13% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Com reported 0% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Security Savings Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia invested in 2.26% or 26,030 shares. Sterling Mgmt Limited Com owns 0.46% invested in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) for 621,088 shares.

Analysts await Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.25 EPS, down 4.58% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.31 per share. JEC’s profit will be $163.03 million for 18.49 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.40 actual EPS reported by Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.71% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.07 earnings per share, down 30.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.1 per share. QNST’s profit will be $3.56M for 43.25 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual earnings per share reported by QuinStreet, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

Gsa Capital Partners Llp, which manages about $4.63 billion and $987.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 4,993 shares to 17,013 shares, valued at $1.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 7,113 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,064 shares, and has risen its stake in Kandi Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNDI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.51, from 1.72 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 44 investors sold QNST shares while 43 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 45.67 million shares or 5.37% more from 43.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Bankshares Ag invested in 92,935 shares or 0% of the stock. Driehaus Capital Ltd Company has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST). Private Mngmt Limited Com holds 3.44 million shares. Moreover, Victory Cap Mgmt Inc has 0.05% invested in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST). Envestnet Asset Management Incorporated has 100,920 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board has invested 0% in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST). Moreover, Gsa Capital Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.03% invested in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) for 25,101 shares. Numerixs Invest Tech Incorporated stated it has 0.01% in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST). Raymond James And Assocs, Florida-based fund reported 24,866 shares. Swiss Bancorp reported 71,900 shares stake. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc holds 248,486 shares. Sei reported 93,464 shares stake. Falcon Point Capital Limited Liability Corporation reported 37,809 shares. Bessemer Grp Inc Inc stated it has 138 shares. Paloma Management reported 0% of its portfolio in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST).

