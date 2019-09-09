As Jacobs Engineering Group (JEC) Stock Rose, Holder Lipe & Dalton Has Cut Position; As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Shares Declined, Schulhoff & Co Has Boosted Position

Schulhoff & Co Inc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 10.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schulhoff & Co Inc bought 8,756 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 94,376 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.63M, up from 85,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schulhoff & Co Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $292.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $70.93. About 7.66 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q International Downstream Net $621M; 23/03/2018 – Total to start drilling deepwater oil well in Mexico block in Oct; 07/03/2018 – Houston Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Developer to invest $100M in revitalizing former Exxon campus; 16/04/2018 – Exxon’s Baytown, Texas refinery coker overhaul may finish in early June; 17/05/2018 – ExxonMobil sells July Sokol crude at lower premium; 12/04/2018 – CHEVRON CVX.N , EXXON MOBIL XOM.N ASK TRUMP ADMINISTRATION FOR HARDSHIP WAIVERS FROM U.S. BIOFUELS LAW; 01/05/2018 – EXXON VICE PRESIDENT ERIK OSWALD COMMENT IN HOUSTON SPEECH; 05/04/2018 – Exxon at Group Lunch Hosted By Capital Alpha Today; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N – PRODUCTION TO INCREASE IN COMING WEEKS; LNG CARGO DELIVERIES TO COMMENCE SOON; 26/04/2018 – Iraq Awards Some Oil and Gas Blocks as Exxon and Total Drop Out

Lipe & Dalton decreased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (JEC) by 10.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lipe & Dalton sold 4,551 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.34% . The institutional investor held 36,927 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.78M, down from 41,478 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lipe & Dalton who had been investing in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $92.32. About 743,330 shares traded. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 23.19% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 08/05/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING BOOSTS FORECAST; 08/05/2018 – Jacobs Engineering 2Q EPS 34c; 09/03/2018 – Paul Jacobs out as chairman of Qualcomm; 08/05/2018 – JACOBS 2Q ADJ EPS $1.00, EST. 88C; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Director Paul Jacobs Will Not Be Re-Nominated to Qualcomm Bd; 25/05/2018 – MEDIBIO LTD – FIRST-PHASE CONTRACT EXTENDS MEDIBIO’S ENGAGEMENT WITH JACOB’S BEYOND ASIA PACIFIC; 08/05/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC – INCREASING EARNINGS OUTLOOK FOR FISCAL 2018 TO $4.00-$4.40 PER SHARE ON AN ADJUSTED BASIS; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm: No Assurance That Jacobs Can or Will Make a Proposal; 09/03/2018 – QCOM, NXPI/@danprimack: Qualcomm: Paul Jacobs out as executive chairman. Will remain on the board. Also extending cash tender for NXP. – ! $QCOM $NXPI; 27/03/2018 – JACOBS VENTURE SECURES 5-YR, $99M NAVAL FACILITIES SW PACT

Analysts await Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.25 earnings per share, down 4.58% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.31 per share. JEC’s profit will be $164.74M for 18.46 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.40 actual earnings per share reported by Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.71% negative EPS growth.

