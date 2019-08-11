As Jacobs Engineering Group (JEC) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Iat Reinsurance Company LTD Lowered by $2.04 Million Its Stake; Us Bancorp Del (USB) Position Raised by Montag A & Associates Inc

Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd decreased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (JEC) by 73.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd sold 27,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.34% . The institutional investor held 9,750 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $733,000, down from 37,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd who had been investing in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $85.9. About 844,884 shares traded. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 23.19% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 28/03/2018 – Jacobs Teams with London Transport Museum for Year of Engineering 2018; 03/05/2018 – Jacobs Declares Quarterly Dividend; 22/03/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP – AWARDED CONTRACT FOR A PRE-FEASIBILITY STUDY, WITH OPTION OF PROCEEDING TO DETAILED FEASIBILITY STUDY, FOR KPC, UNITS; 05/04/2018 – Marc Jacobs Gets Engaged at Chipotle; 16/03/2018 – NEW: Qualcomm board is meeting now and discussing fate of former CEO, chairman and current board member Paul Jacobs, Dow Jones reports; Jacobs indicated interest to Qualcomm’s board about taking the firm private, sources told CNBC; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm discussing Jacobs leaving board of directors; 18/04/2018 – Jacobs Achieves Gold at Workplace Wellbeing Awards; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM – PAUL JACOBS WILL NOT BE RE-NOMINATED TO QUALCOMM BOARD OF DIRECTORS AT QUALCOMM’S ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS ON MARCH 23, 2018; 16/03/2018 – QCOM CONFIRMS JACOBS TO EXPLORE POSSIBILITY OF MAKING PROPOSAL; 16/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: Qualcomm discussing Jacobs leaving board of directors

Montag A & Associates Inc increased its stake in Us Bancorp Del (USB) by 277.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montag A & Associates Inc bought 26,493 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 36,031 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.74 million, up from 9,538 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc who had been investing in Us Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $52.79. About 5.18M shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Rev $5.47B; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $341M, EST. $351.9M; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Noninterest Income $2.27B; 16/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $3.17B; 21/03/2018 – U.S. Bank Raises Prime Lending Rate to 4.75 Percent from 4.50 Percent Effective March 22, 2018; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $341M; 24/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: US Bank NA $Bmark 3Y Fxd/FRN, US Bancorp $Bmark 10Y; 14/04/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Ready to Play in the Big Leagues — Barron’s; 23/04/2018 – DJ US Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USB)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 41 investors sold JEC shares while 180 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 118.53 million shares or 2.16% less from 121.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 1.72 million shares. Scopus Asset LP invested in 1.98% or 900,408 shares. Waters Parkerson Limited Liability Company has invested 0.9% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 3,919 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp holds 0% or 9,410 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 2,872 shares. Fifth Third Commercial Bank, Ohio-based fund reported 3,292 shares. Retail Bank Of New York Mellon Corp holds 912,885 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Canandaigua State Bank And Tru Communications reported 2,702 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability has invested 0.05% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Bb&T Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Country Bankshares has 11,636 shares. Cushing Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 56,569 shares. Burgundy Asset Mgmt reported 213,898 shares. Brown Advisory invested in 0.02% or 97,235 shares.

More notable recent Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Jacobs Engineering Group (JEC) Presents At Cowen 40th Annual Aerospace/Defense & Industrials Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on February 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Jacobs Engineering Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) – Seeking Alpha” published on May 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Jacobs progresses portfolio transformation – Seeking Alpha” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 5, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Have Insiders Been Buying Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold USB shares while 420 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 354 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 1.52% less from 1.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Massachusetts-based Delphi Mngmt Ma has invested 1.48% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Inverness Counsel Ltd Liability Com Ny invested 0.53% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Moreover, Reliance Trust Of Delaware has 0.35% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 44,515 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser stated it has 1.47M shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. Golub Group Limited Co holds 33,607 shares. Focused Wealth Mngmt Inc has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Dubuque Comml Bank Communications holds 123,294 shares or 0.96% of its portfolio. Northstar Ltd Co has invested 0.25% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Adage Capital Prtn Gp Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Natixis holds 371,870 shares. The California-based Checchi Advisers Lc has invested 0.1% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Shelton Cap Mgmt reported 0.61% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Fil Limited has 6.96M shares. Putnam Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 127,476 shares in its portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Hbk Sorce Advisory has invested 0.13% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

More notable recent U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “U.S. Bancorp Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Prime Day And FAANGs Out In DC – Seeking Alpha” published on July 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “U.S. Bancorp Q2 helped by loan, deposit growth – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “U.S. Bancorp 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “With EPS Growth And More, U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.