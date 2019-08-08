As Jacobs Engineering Group (JEC) Shares Rose, Lathrop Investment Management Has Trimmed Stake; Tjx Cos New (TJX) Holder Trust Company Of Virginia Boosted Stake by $495,126 as Stock Value Rose

Trust Company Of Virginia increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 7.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Company Of Virginia bought 9,342 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 133,725 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.12 million, up from 124,383 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Company Of Virginia who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $52.17. About 4.92 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Lathrop Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (JEC) by 2.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lathrop Investment Management Corp sold 5,121 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.34% . The institutional investor held 210,004 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.79M, down from 215,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $83.63. About 1.44 million shares traded or 53.62% up from the average. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 23.19% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Director Paul Jacobs Will Not Be Re-Nominated to Qualcomm Board; 08/05/2018 – Jacobs Engineering 2Q EPS 34c; 11/04/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP – CONTRACT EXTENSION IS 2-YR OPTION WITH POTENTIAL VALUE OF $437.5 MLN, BRINGING TOTAL VALUE OF CONTRACT TO $1.46 BLN; 09/03/2018 QUALCOMM INC – PAUL JACOBS TO CONTINUE TO SERVE ON BOARD; EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN ROLE DISCONTINUED; 30/03/2018 – Christian Bizforum: Qualcomm discussing Jacobs leaving board of directors: sources (Reuters) – Qualcomm Inc’s board of; 14/03/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC – AWARDED $778MLN CONTRACT TO PROVIDE GLOBAL IT ENTERPRISE OPERATIONS & MAINTENANCE SOLUTIONS FOR USSOCOM; 16/03/2018 – Ex-Qualcomm Chairman, CEO Paul Jacobs May Step Down From Board; 14/03/2018 – Jacobs Awarded Global IT Enterprise Operations and Maintenance Contract for US Special Operations Command; 11/04/2018 – Jacobs Engineering: Extension Brings Total Value of Contract to $1.46B; 29/03/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING – SAUDI ARAMCO AWARDED CO ENGINEERING SERVICES CONTRACT FOR ZULUF PROGRAM’S ARAB HEAVY CRUDE OIL INCREMENT 600 MBCD-ONSHORE CPF PROJECT

Lathrop Investment Management Corp, which manages about $440.08 million and $335.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc P (NYSE:KMI) by 47,445 shares to 565,452 shares, valued at $11.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Acuity Brands Inc (NYSE:AYI) by 5,261 shares in the quarter, for a total of 68,957 shares, and has risen its stake in Martin Marietta Materials Inc (NYSE:MLM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 41 investors sold JEC shares while 180 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 118.53 million shares or 2.16% less from 121.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alpine Woods Capital Ltd Liability Corporation owns 33,680 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 142,650 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Massachusetts-based Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership has invested 0.02% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). 25,802 were accumulated by Amalgamated Bancorporation. Natixis Advisors Lp owns 45,115 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Suntrust Banks Inc reported 0% stake. Paragon Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 101,715 shares. Lazard Asset Management Ltd Liability Co has 3,627 shares. Lathrop Invest Corp reported 4.7% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested 0.02% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Stephens Ar holds 0.01% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) or 3,482 shares. Long Road Inv Counsel Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.2% invested in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Tradewinds Capital Mgmt Lc holds 0% or 174 shares. Stevens First Principles Investment Advsrs stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability holds 0% or 200 shares.

Trust Company Of Virginia, which manages about $757.18M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6,112 shares to 195,526 shares, valued at $23.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BIV) by 4,028 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,993 shares, and cut its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).