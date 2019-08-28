As Jacobs Engineering Group (JEC) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Iat Reinsurance Company LTD Cut Position by $2.04 Million; Kennedy Capital Management Trimmed Its Eldorado Resorts (ERI) Holding by $2.85 Million; Share Price Declined

Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd decreased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (JEC) by 73.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd sold 27,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.34% . The institutional investor held 9,750 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $733,000, down from 37,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd who had been investing in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $85.49. About 290,167 shares traded. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 23.19% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 16/03/2018 – QCOM CONFIRMS JACOBS TO EXPLORE POSSIBILITY OF MAKING PROPOSAL; 02/04/2018 – RESONANT – WILL ALSO NOMINATE AS INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS JACK JACOBS, RETIRED COLONEL UNITED STATES ARMY & JOSH JACOBS, EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF THE MAVEN; 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Paul Jacobs to Continue to Serve on Board; 13/04/2018 – Biological Dynamics Announces the Addition of Irwin M. Jacobs and Martin J. Wygod to its Board of Directors; 14/03/2018 – Jacobs Awarded $778M Global IT Enterprise Ops and Maintenance Contract for U.S. Special Ops Command; 30/05/2018 – JACOBS SECURES SMART CITY SERVICES CONTRACT FROM DELHI MUMBAI; 29/03/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING – SAUDI ARAMCO AWARDED CO ENGINEERING SERVICES CONTRACT FOR ZULUF PROGRAM’S ARAB HEAVY CRUDE OIL INCREMENT 600 MBCD-ONSHORE CPF PROJECT; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM DIRECTOR PAUL JACOBS WON’T BE RE-NOMINATED TO BOARD; 29/03/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC JEC.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 14/03/2018 – JACOBS GETS $778M CONTRACT FOR US SPECIAL OPS COMMAND

Kennedy Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc (ERI) by 53.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc sold 61,954 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.67% . The institutional investor held 53,776 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.51 million, down from 115,730 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Eldorado Resorts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.47% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $38.23. About 587,054 shares traded. Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) has risen 8.46% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.46% the S&P500. Some Historical ERI News: 27/04/2018 – The Cordish Companies and Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERI) Announce New Joint Venture to Develop World-Class, Mixed-Use Hospitality Destination in Pompano, FL; 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS TO BUY GRAND VICTORIA CASINO FOR $327.5M CASH; 16/04/2018 – Eyewitness News: BREAKING: Tropicana Entertainment announced they are selling 7 gaming properties to Gaming and Leisure; 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS – IF DEAL TERMINATED UNDER CERTAIN CONDITIONS, CO AND GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES TO PAY TROPICANA FEE OF $92.5 MLN; 16/04/2018 – Tropicana Entertainment Inc. Announces Definitive Sales Agreement; 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS INC – CO WILL FUND $640 MLN OF CASH CONSIDERATION PAYABLE IN ACQUISITION; 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS INC – EXPECT TO REALIZE $40 MLN OF SYNERGIES IN FIRST YEAR OF OWNERSHIP; 27/03/2018 – ERI Scientific Beta raises smart beta concerns; 03/05/2018 – Eldorado Resorts 1Q Rev $440.2M; 16/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE – TO BUY REAL ESTATE ASSETS OF 6 CASINO PROPERTIES FROM TROPICANA ENTERTAINMENT FOR $1.21 BLN, EXCLUSIVE OF TAXES AND DEAL FEES

