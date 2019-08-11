As Jacobs Engineering Group (JEC) Share Price Rose, Park National Trimmed Its Stake by $595,200; Lululemon Athletica (LULU) Holding Has Upped by Accuvest Global Advisors

Park National Corp decreased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (JEC) by 43.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park National Corp sold 7,936 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.34% . The institutional investor held 10,352 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $778,000, down from 18,288 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park National Corp who had been investing in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $85.9. About 844,884 shares traded. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 23.19% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 08/05/2018 – Jacobs Engineering 2Q Adj EPS $1.00; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Director Paul Jacobs will not be re-nominated to board; 12/04/2018 – Alex Sherman: The fact that Jacobs has gone to ARM to help acquire Qualcomm, according to people familiar with the matter, is; 16/03/2018 – Paul Jacobs tells Qualcomm’s board he wants to take company private; 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Paul Jacobs to Continue to Serve on Board; 25/05/2018 – Medibio Corporate Health Extends Global Footprint Signing Contract with Jacobs Engineering; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Shuts Jacobs Out Of Board Election On Takeover Plans — MarketWatch; 08/05/2018 – Jacobs Engineering 2Q-End Backlog $26.5B; 28/03/2018 – DOLLARDAYS REPORTS JIM JACOBS AS NEW CFO; 11/04/2018 – Jacobs Receives Contract Extension at NASA Johnson Space Center

Accuvest Global Advisors increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU) by 33.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Accuvest Global Advisors bought 1,968 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.78% . The institutional investor held 7,786 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.28M, up from 5,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors who had been investing in Lululemon Athletica Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $3.53 during the last trading session, reaching $182.82. About 876,981 shares traded. Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) has risen 60.80% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LULU News: 27/03/2018 – Lululemon Sales, Profits Rise as CEO Search Continues; 16/04/2018 – Lululemon Athletica Names Patrick Guido Chief Financial Officer; 27/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: LULU, RH, SONC, NKE & more; 27/03/2018 – CORRECT: LULU 4Q TOTAL COMP INCL DTC EX-FX +11%, EST. +8.6%; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O FY SHR VIEW $3.02, REV VIEW $2.95 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – Squarepoint Ops Adds Garmin, Exits IBM, Buys More Lululemon: 13F; 28/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $72; 04/04/2018 – VP Burgoyne Disposes 100 Of Lululemon Athletica Inc; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON 4Q ADJ EPS $1.33; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon Sees FY Rev $2.985B-$3.022B

Accuvest Global Advisors, which manages about $533.29 million and $184.90M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2,862 shares to 2,577 shares, valued at $489,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble Co/The (NYSE:PG) by 11,376 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,633 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Inc Msci Sth Korea Etf (EWY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold LULU shares while 149 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 100.61 million shares or 1.84% less from 102.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Ltd Llc holds 5,324 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Nomura Asset Mngmt Comm Limited owns 23,286 shares. Cim Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.49% in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). Agf Investments accumulated 0.07% or 40,131 shares. Crystal Rock Mngmt reported 29,650 shares or 3.59% of all its holdings. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation, New York-based fund reported 3,561 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership reported 1.39 million shares stake. Omers Administration invested 0.04% in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). Granite Point Cap Mgmt LP holds 0.44% or 28,000 shares. The New Jersey-based Prudential has invested 0.01% in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). Ajo LP accumulated 77,103 shares or 0.07% of the stock. 1,315 were reported by Great Lakes Advisors Limited Company. 15,000 were accumulated by Hussman Strategic. Avalon Glob Asset Mgmt Lc invested in 4.01% or 45,830 shares. Trexquant Invest Limited Partnership reported 67,332 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 41 investors sold JEC shares while 180 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 118.53 million shares or 2.16% less from 121.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trust Department Mb Bancorporation N A invested in 3,350 shares. Oppenheimer & Incorporated accumulated 0.09% or 46,268 shares. State Street Corporation holds 9.31M shares. Washington Natl Bank accumulated 0.01% or 938 shares. Canandaigua Bankshares And Com holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) for 2,702 shares. Carroll Fincl Associates reported 400 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 26,384 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Palisade Capital Mngmt Limited Com Nj holds 3,090 shares. Hahn Capital Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 0% or 485,902 shares. First Interstate Commercial Bank has invested 0.09% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Ci Investments has 4.16M shares for 1.75% of their portfolio. Element Cap Mngmt Llc has 15,139 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. The Ontario – Canada-based 1832 Asset Management Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). 3,627 are owned by Lazard Asset Mngmt Lc. British Columbia Invest Mngmt Corporation has invested 0.06% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC).

Park National Corp, which manages about $1.78 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,317 shares to 343,277 shares, valued at $47.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Broadcom Inc by 13,149 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,472 shares, and has risen its stake in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE).