As Jacobs Engineering Group (JEC) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Lipe & Dalton Has Cut by $341,325 Its Position; As Mfs Municipal Income Trust (MFM) Market Valuation Were Volatile, Robinson Capital Management Decreased Stake by $414,288

Lipe & Dalton decreased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (JEC) by 10.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lipe & Dalton sold 4,551 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.34% . The institutional investor held 36,927 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.78 million, down from 41,478 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lipe & Dalton who had been investing in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.78% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $85.01. About 938,212 shares traded. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 23.19% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 14/03/2018 – Jacobs Awarded Global IT Enterprise Operations and Maintenance Contract for US Special Operations Command; 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Jacobs Will No Longer Serve in an Executive Management Capacity; 27/03/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC – CONTRACT HAS AN ESTIMATED VALUE OF $99 MLN; 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm Replaces Jacobs as Executive Chairman With Independent; 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Paul Jacobs to Continue to Serve on Board; 28/03/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC JEC.N : MKM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $71 FROM $61; 16/03/2018 – Former Qualcomm chairman Jacobs tells board he wants to take chipmaker private; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC QCOM.O DISCUSSING REMOVING PAUL JACOBS FROM ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 16/03/2018 – Paul Jacobs sent written communication to Qualcomm’s board that he wants to take the company private, sources told CNBC; 25/05/2018 – MEDIBIO LTD – FIRST-PHASE CONTRACT EXTENDS MEDIBIO’S ENGAGEMENT WITH JACOB’S BEYOND ASIA PACIFIC

Robinson Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mfs Municipal Income Trust (MFM) by 16.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robinson Capital Management Llc sold 69,048 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 356,687 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.47 million, down from 425,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robinson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mfs Municipal Income Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $290.37 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $7.05. About 58,403 shares traded. MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) has 0.00% since August 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 41 investors sold JEC shares while 180 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 118.53 million shares or 2.16% less from 121.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5,531 were reported by First Foundation Advisors. Lord Abbett & Limited Company accumulated 668,951 shares. Century reported 1.11 million shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated owns 600 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Stifel Fin Corporation owns 0.01% invested in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) for 27,305 shares. Wetherby Asset Mngmt holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) for 2,797 shares. Korea Investment Corp invested 0% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Leavell invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Co, California-based fund reported 2,008 shares. Hsbc Holdings Public Limited Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) for 103,970 shares. Raymond James And Assoc holds 37,941 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Advisory Ser Ltd Liability owns 0% invested in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) for 212 shares. 864,135 are owned by Cacti Asset Mngmt Ltd Co. Greenwood Assocs Lc owns 8,356 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Monarch Mngmt reported 0.77% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC).

Robinson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $320.74 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pioneer Muni Hi Inc Adv Trst (NYSE:MAV) by 368,090 shares to 641,350 shares, valued at $6.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nuveen Muni High Inc Opp Fd (NMZ) by 259,432 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.04 million shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Munivest Fund (MVF).

Investors sentiment is 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 8 investors sold MFM shares while 9 reduced holdings. only 5 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 4.87 million shares or 6.38% more from 4.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel Financial invested in 0% or 78,420 shares. Cohen And Steers invested in 0% or 92,733 shares. Cetera Advisor Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) for 13,800 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 909,127 shares. Asset Management reported 205,810 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley holds 90,882 shares. Creative Planning reported 0% in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM). Raymond James Assocs has invested 0% in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM). Partnervest Advisory Services Limited Co reported 51,630 shares. Michigan-based Robinson Capital Management Limited has invested 0.77% in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM). Ameriprise Inc reported 0% in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM). Oakworth Capital Inc reported 0% stake. Fisher Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co owns 10,000 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Koshinski Asset Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 12,000 shares.