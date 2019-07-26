As Jack In The Box (JACK) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Tyvor Capital Boosted Its Holding; Ppl Corp. (PPL) Stake Upped by Roffman Miller Associates Inc

Tyvor Capital Llc increased its stake in Jack In The Box Inc (JACK) by 519.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tyvor Capital Llc bought 259,959 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.39% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 309,959 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.13M, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tyvor Capital Llc who had been investing in Jack In The Box Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $75.55. About 226,279 shares traded. Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) has declined 12.86% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.29% the S&P500. Some Historical JACK News: 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Maturity Date for Both Revolving Credit Facility and Term Loan Extended to March 2020; 15/05/2018 – Blue Harbour Group Buys New 2.3% Position in Jack in the Box; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Announces $200 Million Share Repurchase Authorization; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX INC SEES FISCAL YEAR 2018 SAME-STORE SALES INCREASE OF APPROXIMATELY FLAT TO UP 1.0 PERCENT AT JACK IN BOX SYSTEM RESTAURANTS; 19/04/2018 – DJ Jack in the Box Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JACK); 15/05/2018 – Samlyn Capital Buys New 1.7% Position in Jack in the Box; 21/03/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX AMENDS CREDIT PACT; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX INC QTRLY REV $209.8 MLN VS $265.9 MLN; 16/05/2018 – Jack In The Box 2Q EPS $1.62; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX INC – UPDATES GUIDANCE FOR FY 2018

Roffman Miller Associates Inc increased its stake in Ppl Corp. (PPL) by 47.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roffman Miller Associates Inc bought 23,034 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.84% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 71,873 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27 million, up from 48,839 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc who had been investing in Ppl Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $30.4. About 1.78 million shares traded. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 10.85% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.42% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 08/05/2018 – PPL Corp Announces Public Offering of Common Stk With a Forward Component; 08/05/2018 – PPL Corp 55 Million Share Offering Priced at $27 Each; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp 1Q Net $452M; 19/04/2018 – PPL Corporation to Conduct Webcast on First-Quarter 2018 Earnings Results; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp 1Q Rev $2.13B; 20/03/2018 – PPL PLANS TO REAFFIRM 2018 EARNINGS VIEW, CAGR RATE THROUGH ’20; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP – NOW TARGETING LOWER END OF EQUITY FINANCING NEEDS; 03/05/2018 – PPL 1Q OPER REV. $2.13B, EST. $2.09B; 08/05/2018 – PPL TO ISSUE-SELL TO FORWARD COUNTERPARTIES 55M SHRS; 30/04/2018 – PPL Corp Supportive of Ofgem Decision to Forgo Mid-Period Review

Roffman Miller Associates Inc, which manages about $833.24 million and $878.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 11,442 shares to 59,658 shares, valued at $4.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “PPL Corporation: This 5.3%-Yielding Stock Is Trading At An Attractive Valuation – Seeking Alpha” on July 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “PPL: A Bargain-Hunter’s Dividend Growth Stock – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Leggett & Platt: Let This Mattress Manufacturer Put A Spring In Your Portfolio’s Step – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Do Analysts Think About PPL Corporation’s (NYSE:PPL) Growth? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does PPL Corporation’s (NYSE:PPL) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold PPL shares while 184 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 511.56 million shares or 1.79% less from 520.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mirae Asset Glob Invs holds 346,926 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. 46,401 were accumulated by Teacher Retirement Of Texas. First Allied Advisory Services has 36,974 shares. Axa has 26,248 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Dubuque National Bank Co owns 73 shares. Mariner Limited Com stated it has 15,900 shares. Amica Mutual Insurance reported 22,534 shares. North Star Investment Mgmt Corp holds 0.02% or 6,100 shares. Cullinan Assoc holds 0.05% or 21,250 shares. Bokf Na accumulated 130,377 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Iowa Retail Bank invested in 0.15% or 9,974 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 44,176 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Tci Wealth Advisors stated it has 211 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability holds 0.21% or 801,475 shares in its portfolio. Gam Holdings Ag holds 0.17% or 125,911 shares in its portfolio.

Tyvor Capital Llc, which manages about $425.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in L Brands Inc (LTD) by 11,546 shares to 488,454 shares, valued at $13.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold JACK shares while 62 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 27.18 million shares or 2.23% less from 27.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California-based California State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0.01% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Vanguard Gp has 2.32 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Balyasny Asset Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.28% of its portfolio in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Natixis Advsrs Ltd Partnership owns 0.04% invested in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) for 56,998 shares. Oppenheimer And has 3,047 shares. Us Fincl Bank De stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Invesco Ltd holds 567,036 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Belgium-based Kbc Group Incorporated Nv has invested 0% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada holds 0% or 16,273 shares. Gam Ag owns 7,117 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Pnc Svcs Gp invested in 1,193 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) for 52,390 shares. Colorado-based Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Samlyn Cap Ltd Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 604,473 shares. Boothbay Fund Ltd stated it has 0.02% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK).

More notable recent Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Malibu Boats Gives Away a Boat to Celebrate its Achievement of Three Million Accident-Free Man Hours – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Ensco Rowan Stock Is Soaring Today – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Jack in the Box (JACK) to Post Q2 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Nasdaq” on May 14, 2019. More interesting news about Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Playa Hotels & Resorts NV Announces Dates for Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “2 Stocks Wall Street Hates That I’ve Been Buying – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 04, 2019.