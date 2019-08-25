As Jack In The Box (JACK) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Has Trimmed Position by $1.62 Million; Ebay (EBAY) Shareholder Cambiar Investors Cut Stake

Cambiar Investors Llc decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 25.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambiar Investors Llc sold 454,562 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The institutional investor held 1.36M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.46 million, down from 1.81M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambiar Investors Llc who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.25% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $38.7. About 7.15 million shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 09/05/2018 – EBAY PLANS TO RELAUNCH EBAY INDIA WITH A DIFFERENTIATED OFFER; 01/05/2018 – Pitney Bowes and eBay Renew Partnership to Help Millions of eBay Sellers Reach Buyers Internationally; 25/04/2018 – Ebay’s profit falls 60.7 pct in first quarter; 25/04/2018 – eBay Sees FY Cont Ops EPS $1.65-EPS $1.75; 25/04/2018 – EBay Sees 2Q EPS 33c-EPS 37c; 25/04/2018 – eBay Sees FY Rev $10.9B-$11.1B; 03/05/2018 – Zurcher Kantonalbank Adds Aptiv, Cuts UBS, Buys More eBay: 13F; 25/04/2018 – eBay Sees 2Q Cont Ops EPS 33c-EPS 37c; 09/05/2018 – @eBay will relaunch its India business after selling its Flipkart stake to Walmart – and it will gross more than $1 billion from exiting the relationship; 14/04/2018 – Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire Amazon’s India rival Flipkart – but it may have to strike a deal with eBay first:

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust decreased its stake in Jack In The Box Inc (JACK) by 12.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.64% . The institutional investor held 137,987 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.19 million, down from 157,987 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust who had been investing in Jack In The Box Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $86.08. About 344,115 shares traded. Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) has declined 12.73% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical JACK News: 10/05/2018 – Grubhub Partners with Jack in the Box® to Bring Food Directly to Diners’ Homes; 21/03/2018 Jack in the Box Inc. Completes Sale of Qdoba Restaurant Corporation; 15/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Jack in the Box May Benefit, Industry Up This Quarter; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX INC – UPDATES GUIDANCE FOR FY 2018; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box 2Q Net $47.6M; 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Maturity Date for Both Revolving Credit Facility and Term Loan Extended to March 2020; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX INC SEES FISCAL YEAR 2018 SAME-STORE SALES INCREASE OF APPROXIMATELY FLAT TO UP 1.0 PERCENT AT JACK IN BOX SYSTEM RESTAURANTS; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Sees Approximately 25 Restaurants Opening System-Wide in FY18; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Announces $200 Million Share Repurchase Authorization; 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Completes Sale of Qdoba to Affiliates of Apollo Global Management for About $305M Cash

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold JACK shares while 62 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 27.18 million shares or 2.23% less from 27.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tudor Inv Et Al holds 0.03% or 7,762 shares. Maplelane Cap Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.17% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Moreover, Los Angeles Capital & Equity Rech has 0.02% invested in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Oppenheimer Asset Incorporated has 4 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 170,000 shares. Blue Harbour Grp Inc Incorporated Lp stated it has 7.62% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Texas Permanent School Fund owns 0.02% invested in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) for 17,523 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 9,200 shares. 127,850 are held by Maverick Limited. Tower Research Capital Limited Co (Trc) invested 0% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). New York-based Prelude Capital Mngmt Lc has invested 0.01% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Balyasny Asset Limited Liability holds 510,762 shares. The Minnesota-based Walleye Trading has invested 0% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc, New York-based fund reported 52,816 shares. Voloridge Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 24,732 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio.

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust, which manages about $1.06B and $2.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Mid Illinois Bncshs (NASDAQ:FMBH) by 27,400 shares to 134,051 shares, valued at $4.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Planet Fitness Inc by 57,730 shares in the quarter, for a total of 681,092 shares, and has risen its stake in Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB).

Analysts await eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.51 earnings per share, up 18.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.43 per share. EBAY’s profit will be $427.77 million for 18.97 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual earnings per share reported by eBay Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.56% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold EBAY shares while 230 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 711.61 million shares or 3.89% less from 740.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa invested in 0.5% or 702,476 shares. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Llc has 770 shares. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mgmt Limited Company holds 7,343 shares. Marble Harbor Counsel Limited Liability Corporation reported 2.11% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Davidson Invest Advsr stated it has 0.99% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). The New Jersey-based Harding Loevner Ltd Partnership has invested 0.71% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Convergence Partners Limited Liability Company reported 54,772 shares stake. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Mngmt Corp owns 0.08% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 218,200 shares. Moreover, First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca has 0.16% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Advsrs Capital Limited holds 82,413 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Da Davidson & Comm reported 75,738 shares. Mariner Limited reported 39,439 shares. Calamos Advsrs Limited Co reported 173,293 shares. Optimum Inv holds 0.01% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 567 shares. Sequoia Ltd Liability reported 7,789 shares.

Cambiar Investors Llc, which manages about $8.42B and $4.20 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN) by 49,302 shares to 495,558 shares, valued at $34.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 138,509 shares in the quarter, for a total of 941,558 shares, and has risen its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI).

