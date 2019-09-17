As Jack In The Box (JACK) Valuation Declined, Freshford Capital Management Has Trimmed Stake; As Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Valuation Rose, Boston Partners Has Lifted Its Position

Boston Partners increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 160.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners bought 1.57 million shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 2.55 million shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $622.94M, up from 978,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $220.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $232.57. About 1.46 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Freshford Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Jack In The Box Inc (JACK) by 24.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freshford Capital Management Llc sold 55,730 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.64% . The hedge fund held 172,728 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.06M, down from 228,458 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freshford Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Jack In The Box Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $89.57. About 220,178 shares traded. Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) has declined 12.73% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical JACK News: 17/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Hit by Rising Potato Costs in Sign of Inflation; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX INC QTRLY REV $209.8 MLN VS $265.9 MLN; 21/03/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX AMENDS CREDIT PACT; 30/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 19/04/2018 – DJ Jack in the Box Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JACK); 15/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Jack in the Box May Benefit, Industry Up This Quarter; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box 2Q Net $47.6M; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Sees FY18 Same-Store Sales Increase of Approximately Flat to Up 1.0%; 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Completes Sale of Qdoba to Affiliates of Apollo Global Management for About $305M Cash; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX INC SEES FISCAL YEAR 2018 SAME-STORE SALES INCREASE OF APPROXIMATELY FLAT TO UP 1.0 PERCENT AT JACK IN BOX SYSTEM RESTAURANTS

Boston Partners, which manages about $53.18 billion and $76.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unilever N V (NYSE:UN) by 177,353 shares to 339,029 shares, valued at $20.59 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Curtiss Wright Corp (NYSE:CW) by 352,424 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 967,531 shares, and cut its stake in Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. Shares for $1.50 million were bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III on Wednesday, May 1.

Analysts await Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 22.08% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.77 per share. JACK’s profit will be $24.27M for 23.82 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Jack in the Box Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.15% negative EPS growth.