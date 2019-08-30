As Jack In The Box (JACK) Valuation Declined, Freshford Capital Management Has Cut Stake by $4.87 Million; Novo (NVO) Shareholder State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company Has Trimmed Its Stake as Shares Declined

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company decreased its stake in Novo (NVO) by 8.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company sold 409,316 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.46% . The institutional investor held 4.21M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $220.21 million, down from 4.62M at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company who had been investing in Novo for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $52.11. About 857,256 shares traded. Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) has declined 5.50% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.50% the S&P500. Some Historical NVO News: 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly 1Q Trulicity Rev $678.3M; 05/04/2018 – NOVO NORDISK SAYS EPIDESTINY IS ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE MORE THAN 400 MILLION US DOLLARS IN UPFRONT, DEVELOPMENT AND SALES MILESTONE PAYMENTS AND WILL GET ROYALTIES ON NET SALES; 23/05/2018 – EPIGEN IN PACT TO LICENSE LPA1 RECEPTOR PROGRAM TO NOVO NORDISK; 14/05/2018 – Novo’s Saxenda Rises For 4th Wk, Qsymia Advances: Obesity; 10/04/2018 – NOVARTIS’S AFINITOR GETS FDA OK FOR TSC PARTIAL-ONSET SEIZURES; 30/05/2018 – TherapeuticsMD Announces FDA Approval of TX-004HR: IMVEXXY™ (estradiol vaginal inserts), the Lowest Dose Vaginal Estrogen Pro; 30/05/2018 – THERAPEUTICSMD ANNOUNCES FDA APPROVAL OF TX-004HR: IMVEXXY™ (ESTRADIOL VAGINAL INSERTS), THE LOWEST DOSE VAGINAL ESTROGEN PRODUCT APPROVED FOR THE TREATMENT OF MODERATE TO SEVERE DYSPAREUNIA, A; 21/05/2018 – Novo’s Saxenda Falls After 4-Wk Rise, Contrave Declines: Obesity; 30/05/2018 – TherapeuticsMD Announces FDA Approval of TX-004HR: IMVEXXY (estradiol vaginal inserts), the Lowest Dose Vaginal Estrogen Produc; 19/03/2018 – NOVO: SEMAGLUTIDE DEMONSTRATED `SIGNIFICANT’ WEIGHT LOSS

Freshford Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Jack In The Box Inc (JACK) by 20.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freshford Capital Management Llc sold 60,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.64% . The hedge fund held 228,458 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.52 million, down from 288,558 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freshford Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Jack In The Box Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $85.32. About 424,045 shares traded. Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) has declined 12.73% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical JACK News: 10/05/2018 – Grubhub Partners with Jack in the Box® to Bring Food Directly to Diners’ Homes; 17/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Hit by Rising Potato Costs in Sign of Inflation; 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Completes Sale of Qdoba to Affiliates of Apollo Global Management for About $305M Cash; 15/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Jack in the Box May Benefit, Industry Up This Quarter; 21/05/2018 – KPRC 2 Houston: #BREAKING: Bomb squad investigates suspicious metal box at Santa Fe Jack in the Box restaurant, police say…; 16/05/2018 – Jack In The Box 2Q EPS $1.62; 15/05/2018 – Blue Harbour Group Buys New 2.3% Position in Jack in the Box; 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Will Make a Prepayment of $260M to Retire Outstanding Debt Under Its Term Loan

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold JACK shares while 62 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 27.18 million shares or 2.23% less from 27.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Tru Co Na stated it has 0% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Renaissance Techs Ltd Llc invested in 154,400 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Barclays Public Ltd Co holds 0% or 22,156 shares in its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd holds 133 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt invested 0% of its portfolio in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky reported 4,916 shares. First Mercantile Trust has 0.02% invested in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). State Of Wisconsin Board reported 160,050 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Profund Advsrs Limited Liability Corp holds 3,184 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Intll has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). 100,349 are held by Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Limited Liability. Highstreet Asset, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 24 shares. Chicago Equity Prtn Ltd Llc reported 34,000 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) for 227,334 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership stated it has 72,156 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

