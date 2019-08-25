As Jack In The Box (JACK) Valuation Declined, Falcon Point Capital Has Lowered by $346,761 Its Holding; As Mgm Resorts International (MGM) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Selz Capital Has Cut Position by $7.40 Million

Falcon Point Capital Llc decreased its stake in Jack In The Box Inc. (JACK) by 5.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Falcon Point Capital Llc sold 4,281 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.64% . The institutional investor held 67,881 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.50M, down from 72,162 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Falcon Point Capital Llc who had been investing in Jack In The Box Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $86.08. About 344,115 shares traded. Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) has declined 12.73% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical JACK News: 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX INC QTRLY REV $209.8 MLN VS $265.9 MLN; 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Inc. Amends Credit Agreement; 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Will Make Prepayment of $260M to Retire Outstanding Debt Under Term Loan; 19/04/2018 – DJ Jack in the Box Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JACK); 21/03/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX AMENDS CREDIT PACT; 15/05/2018 – Samlyn Capital Buys New 1.7% Position in Jack in the Box; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX 2Q ADJ OPER EPS 80C, EST. 86C; 16/05/2018 – Jack In The Box 2Q EPS $1.62; 15/05/2018 – Blue Harbour Group Buys New 2.3% Position in Jack in the Box; 17/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Hit by Rising Potato Costs in Sign of Inflation

Selz Capital Llc decreased its stake in Mgm Resorts International (MGM) by 62.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selz Capital Llc sold 296,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.18% . The hedge fund held 174,000 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.46 million, down from 470,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selz Capital Llc who had been investing in Mgm Resorts International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.56% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $27.78. About 4.75M shares traded. MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) has declined 2.44% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MGM News: 26/04/2018 – MGM Resorts 1Q Rev $2.82B; 14/05/2018 – MGM, LVS: BREAKING: U.S. Supreme Court rules that federal ban on state-sanctioned sports betting is unconstitutional. Decides case in favor of New Jersey. Floodgates now officially open for other states to allow sports betting; 26/04/2018 – CITYCENTER ANNOUNCES ENTRY INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO SELL THE MANDARIN ORIENTAL LAS VEGAS; 15/05/2018 – Fitch: Emphasis on Shareholder Returns at MGM Investor Day; 29/03/2018 – MGM Resorts International Commemorates 50th Anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s Assassination with Donation to National Civil Rights Museum; 26/04/2018 – MGM Resorts 1Q EPS 38c; 15/05/2018 – MGM Resorts had already been planning for the day the U.S. Supreme Court allowed sports betting, according CEO Jim Murren; 18/04/2018 – MassLive.com: MGM Boston Harbor? URL purchased amid talks of MGM-Wynn Boston Harbor potential deal; 29/05/2018 – MGM Resorts Transactions Expected to Close in 1Q 2019; 12/04/2018 – WYNN RESORTS IN EARLY TALKS TO SELL BOSTON-AREA CASINO PROJECT TO MGM – WSJ, CITING

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.76, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold MGM shares while 102 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 415.58 million shares or 0.66% more from 412.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ironsides Asset Advsrs Lc stated it has 12,375 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holdg reported 11,588 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Holdings Inc reported 2.07 million shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Appleton Inc Ma has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Blue Harbour Group Lp holds 3.64% of its portfolio in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) for 2.42M shares. Lpl Fincl Ltd Co has 45,694 shares. Ftb Inc holds 0% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) or 550 shares. Great Lakes Ltd Liability Company reported 16,617 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Susquehanna Intll Grp Inc Llp invested in 519,938 shares. Florida-based Raymond James Assoc has invested 0.01% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). 178,300 were reported by Quantitative Mngmt Limited Liability Co. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.04% of its portfolio in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) for 20,263 shares. Amp Cap Investors Ltd accumulated 137,590 shares. Interest accumulated 13.50M shares.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $151.10 million activity. Another trade for 1,145 shares valued at $30,075 was bought by GROUNDS WILLIAM WARWICK. SALEM PAUL J bought $20.32 million worth of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) on Wednesday, May 8.

Selz Capital Llc, which manages about $474.62 million and $523.31 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cla by 7,500 shares to 22,200 shares, valued at $26.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.32 EPS, up 33.33% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.24 per share. MGM’s profit will be $166.85M for 21.70 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual EPS reported by MGM Resorts International for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 39.13% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold JACK shares while 62 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 27.18 million shares or 2.23% less from 27.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 43,182 shares. Arizona State Retirement holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) for 18,531 shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust reported 137,987 shares. Symphony Asset Mngmt Ltd Com has 0.07% invested in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Metropolitan Life Company reported 70,196 shares stake. California Employees Retirement System holds 67,426 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.28% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) or 510,762 shares. Sg Americas Ltd accumulated 57,479 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) for 258,800 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Royal State Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Armistice Cap Ltd holds 120,000 shares or 0.53% of its portfolio. State Street, Massachusetts-based fund reported 835,784 shares. Federated Invsts Pa stated it has 0% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Dupont Cap reported 2,041 shares. Fincl Bank Of Mellon Corporation owns 372,589 shares.

Falcon Point Capital Llc, which manages about $364.50 million and $183.54M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Seaspine Holdings Corp. by 32,226 shares to 253,858 shares, valued at $3.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wageworks Inc. (NYSE:WAGE) by 21,611 shares in the quarter, for a total of 121,784 shares, and has risen its stake in Boingo Wireless Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI).

