As Jack In The Box (JACK) Stock Value Declined, Maverick Capital LTD Increased by $6.20 Million Its Position; Southeast Asset Advisors Has Lifted Its Toro Co (TTC) Holding by $487,080

Maverick Capital Ltd increased its stake in Jack In The Box Inc (JACK) by 59.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maverick Capital Ltd bought 76,540 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.64% . The hedge fund held 204,390 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.64 million, up from 127,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd who had been investing in Jack In The Box Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $91.68. About 468,957 shares traded. Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) has declined 12.73% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical JACK News: 21/03/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX AMENDS CREDIT PACT; 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Completes Sale of Qdoba to Affiliates of Apollo Global Management for About $305M Cash; 30/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 15/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Jack in the Box May Benefit, Industry Up This Quarter; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX INC SEES FISCAL YEAR 2018 SAME-STORE SALES INCREASE OF APPROXIMATELY FLAT TO UP 1.0 PERCENT AT JACK IN BOX SYSTEM RESTAURANTS; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Sees FY18 Same-Store Sales Increase of Approximately Flat to Up 1.0%; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX INC QTRLY REV $209.8 MLN VS $265.9 MLN; 19/04/2018 – DJ Jack in the Box Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JACK); 10/05/2018 – GRUBHUB INC – PARTNERING WITH JACK IN BOX TO PROVIDE DELIVERY FOR HUNDREDS OF LOCATIONS ACROSS THE COUNTRY; 21/03/2018 Jack in the Box Inc. Completes Sale of Qdoba Restaurant Corporation

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc increased its stake in Toro Co (TTC) by 45.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc bought 7,380 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 23,650 shares of the tools and hardware company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.58M, up from 16,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Toro Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $71.91. About 534,380 shares traded or 12.51% up from the average. The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) has risen 23.19% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical TTC News: 21/03/2018 – TTC SUGAR TARGETS OVER HALF OF VIETNAM SUGAR MARKET SHARE; 24/05/2018 – Toro 2Q Effective Tax Rate 22.4; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Nine Classes Of Notes Issued By Toro European Clo 5 Designated Activity Company; 18/03/2018 – Portland KGW: Exclusive sneak peek: Benicio Del Toro’s killer returns in ‘Sicario: Day of the Soldado’; 19/03/2018 – TORO CO. BUYS L.T. RICH PRODUCTS, MAKER OF SPREADER/SPRAYERS,; 23/04/2018 – Toro Supports 2018 Wyland National Mayor’s Challenge for Water Conservation; 06/03/2018 TTC GROUP UNIT SIGNS $55M CONTRACT WITH JGC FOR SOLAR PROJECT; 14/05/2018 – All-New Horror Anthology Series GUILLERMO DEL TORO PRESENTS 10 AFTER MIDNIGHT, From The Acclaimed Academy Award-Winning Filmmak; 24/05/2018 – TORO CO TTC.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR ABOUT $2.66 TO $2.71; 20/03/2018 – The Toro Company Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend

More notable recent The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: "Toro will revamp underground-construction business after Ditch Witch deal – Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal" on August 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "5 Good Stocks to Consider Ahead of Fall 2019 – Yahoo Finance" published on September 16, 2019, Businesswire.com published: "The Toro Company and Tractor Supply Company Announce Strategic Partnership – Business Wire" on September 05, 2019.

