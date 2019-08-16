As Jack In The Box (JACK) Stock Value Declined, Holder Freshford Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Position; Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co Has Lifted Holding in Mccormick & Company (MKC) by $401,550

Freshford Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Jack In The Box Inc (JACK) by 20.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freshford Capital Management Llc sold 60,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.64% . The hedge fund held 228,458 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.52M, down from 288,558 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freshford Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Jack In The Box Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $88.65. About 457,100 shares traded. Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) has declined 12.73% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical JACK News: 10/05/2018 – Grubhub Partners with Jack in the Box® to Bring Food Directly to Diners’ Homes; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box 2Q Net $47.6M; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX INC – UPDATES GUIDANCE FOR FY 2018; 16/05/2018 – Jack In The Box 2Q EPS $1.62; 19/04/2018 – DJ Jack in the Box Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JACK); 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Sees Approximately 25 Restaurants Opening System-Wide in FY18; 15/05/2018 – Samlyn Capital Buys New 1.7% Position in Jack in the Box; 17/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Hit by Rising Potato Costs in Sign of Inflation

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Mccormick & Company Inc (MKC) by 2.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co bought 2,677 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% . The hedge fund held 111,965 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.87M, up from 109,288 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Mccormick & Company Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $169. About 851,188 shares traded or 0.97% up from the average. McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) has risen 35.88% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MKC News: 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.00, EST. 90C; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & CO – NET FAVORABLE NON-RECURRING IMPACT OF RECENT U.S. TAX ACT, AMONG OTHER THINGS, INCREASED EPS BY $2.18 IN 2018; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co 2Q Net $422.6M; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co 2Q Adj EPS $1.00; 08/03/2018 McCormick & Company Expands Partnership with NCBA CLUSA to Improve Livelihoods of Smallholder Farmers; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co to Accelerate Hourly Employee Wage Increases; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Company to use Tax Reform Benefits for U.S. Hourly Employee Bonuses and Wage Increases; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co. Sees FY18 Sales Up 13%-15%; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC – COMPANY HAS PLANS TO ACHIEVE AT LEAST $100 MLN OF COST SAVINGS IN 2018; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 13 TO 15 PCT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold JACK shares while 62 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 27.18 million shares or 2.23% less from 27.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 9,234 are owned by Numerixs Inv Techs. Kepos Cap LP stated it has 0.28% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Bancorporation Of Montreal Can accumulated 745 shares or 0% of the stock. Panagora Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) for 10,112 shares. Ameriprise Financial reported 146,222 shares. Federated Investors Inc Pa reported 0% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP has 0.72% invested in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) for 324,744 shares. Moreover, Renaissance Techs Lc has 0.01% invested in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) for 154,400 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board reported 160,050 shares stake. 5,091 are held by Cim Invest Mangement. Bridgewater Assoc Limited Partnership reported 3,775 shares. Blackrock invested in 3.08M shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bancorporation Of New York Mellon Corp owns 0.01% invested in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) for 372,589 shares. Swiss Bankshares holds 0% of its portfolio in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) for 46,900 shares. The Michigan-based Comerica Fincl Bank has invested 0.09% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 53 investors sold MKC shares while 225 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 207 raised stakes. 102.01 million shares or 4.46% less from 106.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiverton Asset Management Limited Company holds 0.02% or 2,758 shares in its portfolio. 1832 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 0% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Huntington Bancorporation holds 0.77% or 310,045 shares. Oakbrook Invests Lc has 1.16% invested in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) for 126,817 shares. Yhb Investment Advsr holds 1.31% of its portfolio in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) for 55,460 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.03% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Hanson Mcclain holds 0.01% or 1,625 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Bankshares invested in 19,586 shares or 0.44% of the stock. Natixis invested in 7,900 shares. Moreover, Toth Finance Advisory Corporation has 0.79% invested in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) for 22,287 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Liability, a Virginia-based fund reported 413 shares. Profund Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2,300 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Birch Hill Inv accumulated 0.68% or 59,032 shares. Ramsay Stattman Vela And Price Incorporated reported 30,372 shares. Hm Capital Lc stated it has 3,806 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings.

