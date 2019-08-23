As Jack In The Box (JACK) Stock Value Declined, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Upped Holding; As Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Share Price Declined, Shareholder First Eagle Investment Management Has Increased Position

First Eagle Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 3.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Eagle Investment Management Llc bought 356,043 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The hedge fund held 9.78 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $400.67 million, up from 9.43 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Eagle Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $208.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $42.13. About 3.09 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 10/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS JAN-APR SALES +13.5 PCT ON YEAR TO T$329.95 BLN; 23/04/2018 – DigiTimes: TSMC may post record profits for 2018 on 7nm volume production; 08/03/2018 – Scott Howard: Exclusive: US chipmaker GlobalFoundries asks China to probe TSMC- Nikkei Asian Review; 16/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$630 MLN; 30/04/2018 – TSMC Certifies Synopsys Design Platform for High-performance 7-nm FinFET Plus Technology; 07/03/2018 – Exclusive TAIPEI — GlobalFoundries, the second largest contract chipmaker in the world, has asked Chinese regulators to probe market leader Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) for violating anti-trust laws, said two industry sources familiar with the matter; 09/04/2018 – Brightwire: TSMC to cut 1 seat in board of directors after Morris Chang retires in June; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS EXPECTS $10-12 BLN ANNUAL CAPEX IN NEXT FEW YEARS; 26/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$1.925 BLN; 29/04/2018 – China’s $140 billion push to topple Intel, Samsung and TSMC

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Jack In The Box Inc (JACK) by 37.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp bought 89,123 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.64% . The hedge fund held 324,744 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.31M, up from 235,621 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Jack In The Box Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $86.34. About 593,537 shares traded or 10.96% up from the average. Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) has declined 12.73% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical JACK News: 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX INC – UPDATES GUIDANCE FOR FY 2018; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Announces $200 Million Share Repurchase Authorization; 21/03/2018 Jack in the Box Inc. Completes Sale of Qdoba Restaurant Corporation; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL $200M SHARE REPURCHASE; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX 2Q ADJ OPER EPS 80C, EST. 86C; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX INC QTRLY REV $209.8 MLN VS $265.9 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Blue Harbour Group Buys New 2.3% Position in Jack in the Box; 10/05/2018 – Grubhub Partners with Jack in the Box® to Bring Food Directly to Diners’ Homes; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX INC – ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL $200 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box 2Q Rev $57.8M

First Eagle Investment Management Llc, which manages about $36.98 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackberry Ltd (NASDAQ:BBRY) by 582,475 shares to 1.49 million shares, valued at $15.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Scotts Miracle Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 10,543 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.86M shares, and cut its stake in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc (NYSE:UHS).

More notable recent Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “StockBeat – Semis Swoon as Huawei Gets Caught Up in US-China Crossfire Again – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (TSM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stocks: U.S. Futures Extend Gains as Recession Fears Ease – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Eyes On Jackson Hole, Lyft And Disney D23 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 17, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Intel Gives Chip Stocks Their Third Boost in a Week – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

More notable recent Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Dunkin’ Brands Inks Deal to Open 10 Baskin-Robbins Locations – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: Jefferies Group, Oshkosh and Jack in the Box – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stifel: Amid Low Expectations, Jack In The Box Is Now A Buy – Benzinga” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Innodata Inc.’s (NASDAQ:INOD) CEO Pay Justified? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Jack In The Box Inc. (JACK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 28, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 24, 2019.

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp, which manages about $26.13 billion and $3.64 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Twilio Inc by 33,758 shares to 103,742 shares, valued at $13.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Saban Cap Acquisition Corp by 200,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 261,369 shares, and cut its stake in Arch Coal Inc.