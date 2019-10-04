As Jack In The Box (JACK) Stock Price Declined, Maplelane Capital Has Increased Holding; Advisors Preferred Lowered Cadence Design Systems (CDNS) Holding by $399,024; Shares Rose

Maplelane Capital Llc increased its stake in Jack In The Box Inc (JACK) by 55.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maplelane Capital Llc bought 41,057 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.64% . The hedge fund held 115,457 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.40 million, up from 74,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maplelane Capital Llc who had been investing in Jack In The Box Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $91.17. About 252,849 shares traded. Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) has declined 12.73% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical JACK News: 30/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Will Make Prepayment of $260M to Retire Outstanding Debt Under Term Loan; 15/05/2018 – Blue Harbour Group Buys New 2.3% Position in Jack in the Box; 19/04/2018 – DJ Jack in the Box Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JACK); 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Will Make a Prepayment of $260M to Retire Outstanding Debt Under Its Term Loan; 15/05/2018 – Samlyn Capital Buys New 1.7% Position in Jack in the Box; 10/05/2018 – GRUBHUB INC – PARTNERING WITH JACK IN BOX TO PROVIDE DELIVERY FOR HUNDREDS OF LOCATIONS ACROSS THE COUNTRY; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box 2Q Net $47.6M; 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Completes Sale of Qdoba to Affiliates of Apollo Global Management for About $305M Cash; 21/03/2018 Jack in the Box Inc. Completes Sale of Qdoba Restaurant Corporation

Advisors Preferred Llc decreased its stake in Cadence Design Systems Inc (CDNS) by 90.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Preferred Llc sold 5,542 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.83% . The institutional investor held 605 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $44,000, down from 6,147 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Preferred Llc who had been investing in Cadence Design Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $65.68. About 969,336 shares traded. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) has risen 68.32% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 68.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNS News: 23/04/2018 – CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS INC CDNS.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.055 BLN TO $2.085 BLN; 17/05/2018 – Cadence Aerospace Appoints Lanny Shirk as President, Astro Spar Arden (ASA) Operations; 16/03/2018 – S&P REVISES CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS INC. TO RATING ‘BBB’ FROM ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 23/04/2018 – CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS INC – QTRLY NON-GAAP SHR $0.40; 23/04/2018 – Cadence Design Systems 1Q EPS 26c; 21/03/2018 – CADENCE AEROSPACE NAMES THOMAS C. HUTTON CEO; 23/04/2018 – CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS INC – SEES 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $1.57 TO $1.65; 05/04/2018 – Cadence Aerospace Appoints Robert J. Saia as Senior Vice President, Business Development; 30/04/2018 – Frontier Capital Adds Nektar, Exits Cadence Design: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Cadence Design Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

More notable recent Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Cadence Launches Celsius Thermal Solver, Delivering the Industry’s First Complete Electrical-Thermal Co-Simulation for System Analysis – Business Wire” on September 17, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “RBC Says Memory Semiconductor Stocks Could Be the Big Q3 Earnings Winners – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Should You Retain Cadence (CDNS) Stock in Your Portfolio? – Nasdaq” on January 02, 2019. More interesting news about Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What You Must Know About Cadence Design Systems, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CDNS) Financial Health – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Cadence Design Systems (CDNS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Advisors Preferred Llc, which manages about $585.90M and $294.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) by 24,917 shares to 25,305 shares, valued at $1.79M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in New York Mortgage Trust Inc (NASDAQ:NYMT) by 137,481 shares in the quarter, for a total of 274,739 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Iboxx High Yield Corporate Bond Etf (HYG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.16, from 1.34 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CDNS shares while 123 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 233.68 million shares or 0.88% less from 235.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. D E Shaw & Inc stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested in 0% or 5,600 shares. Sun Life holds 0% or 226 shares. Quantbot Technology LP invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS). Fort Ltd Partnership owns 35,151 shares. Hwg Holdings LP accumulated 2,314 shares. 64,295 were accumulated by Gulf Bank (Uk) Ltd. Cleararc Incorporated reported 4,206 shares. Dorsey Wright And Associate holds 30,515 shares. 4,410 were accumulated by Greenwood Capital Assoc. Susquehanna Llp holds 5,726 shares or 0% of its portfolio. California-based Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has invested 0% in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS). Tarbox Family Office holds 21 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Liability Corp holds 30,278 shares. Hightower Advisors Ltd holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) for 74,245 shares.

Analysts await Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, down 5.71% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CDNS’s profit will be $90.92M for 49.76 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual earnings per share reported by Cadence Design Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.16% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 23 investors sold JACK shares while 59 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 25.24 million shares or 7.17% less from 27.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Metropolitan Life Ins has 0.02% invested in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Amalgamated Bankshares reported 0.01% stake. Aperio Gru Limited reported 26,899 shares. Citigroup Inc holds 8,344 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd invested 0.06% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Legal And General Gru Public Limited Com holds 33,591 shares. 3,900 are held by Voloridge Mgmt Limited Liability. Walleye Trading Lc holds 348 shares. Jane Street Ltd Liability Corporation reported 2,810 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Falcon Point Cap Lc accumulated 70,545 shares. Lpl Financial Ltd holds 0% or 2,574 shares in its portfolio. Fort Limited Partnership accumulated 2,134 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt owns 6,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.01% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Liability accumulated 0% or 4,000 shares.