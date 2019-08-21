As Jack In The Box (JACK) Stock Declined, Shareholder Jana Partners Lowered Holding by $53.09 Million; Salem Capital Management Holds Position in Paccar (PCAR)

Jana Partners Llc decreased its stake in Jack In The Box Inc (JACK) by 41.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jana Partners Llc sold 655,422 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.64% . The hedge fund held 932,132 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.56 million, down from 1.59M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jana Partners Llc who had been investing in Jack In The Box Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $88.49. About 9,231 shares traded. Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) has declined 12.73% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical JACK News: 15/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Jack in the Box May Benefit, Industry Up This Quarter; 10/05/2018 – GRUBHUB INC – PARTNERING WITH JACK IN BOX TO PROVIDE DELIVERY FOR HUNDREDS OF LOCATIONS ACROSS THE COUNTRY; 21/05/2018 – KPRC 2 Houston: #BREAKING: Bomb squad investigates suspicious metal box at Santa Fe Jack in the Box restaurant, police say…; 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Completes Sale of Qdoba to Affiliates of Apollo Global Management for About $305M Cash; 10/05/2018 – Grubhub Partners with Jack in the Box® to Bring Food Directly to Diners’ Homes; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Sees FY18 Same-Store Sales Increase of Approximately Flat to Up 1.0%; 15/05/2018 – Samlyn Capital Buys New 1.7% Position in Jack in the Box; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX 2Q ADJ OPER EPS 80C, EST. 86C

Salem Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Paccar Inc. (PCAR) by 63.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Capital Management Inc bought 7,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The institutional investor held 19,000 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30M, up from 11,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Paccar Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $65.3. About 34,024 shares traded. PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) has risen 11.72% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.72% the S&P500. Some Historical PCAR News: 01/05/2018 – PACCAR Increases Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q U.S., Canada Class 8 Truck Industry Orders More Than Doubled; 23/04/2018 – DJ PACCAR Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCAR); 24/04/2018 – PACCAR – IN 2018, CAPEX OF $425-$475 MLN AND RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT EXPENSES OF $300-$320 MLN TARGETED FOR NEW TRUCK MODELS, OTHERS; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q Rev $5.65B; 25/04/2018 – PACCAR INC PCAR.O : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms A1 Long-term Rating Of Paccar’s Supported Subsidiaries; Outlook Is Stable; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q Net $512.1M; 14/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: Paccar Financial Europe EU300m WNG 3Y FRN 3mE +25/28; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q Cash Generated From Operations $528.5M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold PCAR shares while 153 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 210.72 million shares or 0.28% more from 210.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zevenbergen Limited Liability Corp reported 0.02% stake. Legal & General Group Public Limited Co holds 2.21M shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Stevens Cap Management Lp holds 0.03% or 9,980 shares. First Citizens Bankshares Trust accumulated 0.1% or 13,384 shares. 239,165 are owned by Toronto Dominion Bank & Trust. Element Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 53,599 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And, a New York-based fund reported 2,053 shares. Manchester Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 1,744 shares. Asset Management One Com Limited holds 0.11% or 303,304 shares. Fiduciary Mngmt Wi holds 4.04 million shares. Aviva Public Limited Co reported 0.06% in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). Baldwin Inv Ltd Liability Corporation reported 3,100 shares stake. Ohio-based Meeder Asset Mgmt has invested 0.23% in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). Landscape Cap Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.05% or 8,065 shares in its portfolio. Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% or 14,559 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold JACK shares while 62 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 27.18 million shares or 2.23% less from 27.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested 0.01% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Symphony Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 3,226 shares. Dowling Yahnke Limited Company has 0.02% invested in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Com, Connecticut-based fund reported 16,134 shares. Meeder Asset Management has 2,627 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Highstreet Asset Management Incorporated has 0% invested in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Jpmorgan Chase & Company holds 140,985 shares. 74,093 were accumulated by Cap Fund Sa. Moreover, Franklin Inc has 0% invested in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). 5,577 are owned by Federated Invsts Pa. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 27,900 shares in its portfolio. Stifel Corp accumulated 7,614 shares. Thb Asset Mgmt has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Axa invested in 0% or 4,700 shares. Riverhead Cap Management Ltd reported 0.01% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK).