As Jack In The Box (JACK) Stock Declined, Holder Waratah Capital Advisors LTD Has Raised Holding; Redwood Capital Management Has Raised Caesars Entmt (CZR) Stake by $800,000

Redwood Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 5.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redwood Capital Management Llc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 1.80M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.64 million, up from 1.70 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redwood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $11.55. About 7.46M shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 09/05/2018 – VICI Properties to Host Conference Call to Discuss Letter of Intent with Caesars Entertainment; 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT IN ACCORD WITH BUENA VISTA GAMING; 15/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Corp. to run its first non-gaming resorts in Dubai; 10/05/2018 – CAESARS HOPEFUL JAPAN CASINO IMPLEMENTATION BILL PASSES THIS YR; 16/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – INTEREST RATE UNDER TERM FACILITY IS LONDON INTERBANK OFFERED RATE PLUS 200 BASIS POINTS; 10/05/2018 – CAESARS EXPECTS BIDDING PROCESS FOR JAPAN CASINOS TO BEGIN 2019; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment: 1Q Same-Store Net Rev Declined 2%; 07/03/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT 4Q NET REV. $1.90B; 15/04/2018 – Caesars Palace Without Gambling?; 05/04/2018 – Japan advances casino resort bill but more delays seen likely

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd increased its stake in Jack In The Box Inc (JACK) by 288.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd bought 17,343 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.64% . The hedge fund held 23,345 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.89M, up from 6,002 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Jack In The Box Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $87.55. About 485,056 shares traded. Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) has declined 12.73% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical JACK News: 16/05/2018 – Jack In The Box 2Q EPS $1.62; 21/05/2018 – KPRC 2 Houston: #BREAKING: Bomb squad investigates suspicious metal box at Santa Fe Jack in the Box restaurant, police say…; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL $200M SHARE REPURCHASE; 21/03/2018 Jack in the Box Inc. Completes Sale of Qdoba Restaurant Corporation; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Sees Approximately 25 Restaurants Opening System-Wide in FY18; 19/04/2018 – DJ Jack in the Box Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JACK); 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box 2Q Net $47.6M; 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Maturity Date for Both Revolving Credit Facility and Term Loan Extended to March 2020; 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Completes Sale of Qdoba to Affiliates of Apollo Global Management for About $305M Cash; 21/03/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX AMENDS CREDIT PACT

Redwood Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.54 billion and $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 200,000 shares to 450,000 shares, valued at $9.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 250,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 250,000 shares, and cut its stake in Altaba Inc.

