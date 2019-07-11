As Jack In The Box (JACK) Shares Declined, Tyvor Capital Has Boosted Holding by $21.06 Million; Rbf Capital Has Decreased Stake in Lumber Liquidators Hldgs (LL) by $350,910 as Shares Rose

Tyvor Capital Llc increased its stake in Jack In The Box Inc (JACK) by 519.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tyvor Capital Llc bought 259,959 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.39% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 309,959 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.13M, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tyvor Capital Llc who had been investing in Jack In The Box Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $77.76. About 165,372 shares traded. Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) has declined 12.86% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.29% the S&P500. Some Historical JACK News: 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Completes Sale of Qdoba to Affiliates of Apollo Global Management for About $305M Cash; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Sees FY18 Same-Store Sales Increase of Approximately Flat to Up 1.0%; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX INC – UPDATES GUIDANCE FOR FY 2018; 21/03/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX AMENDS CREDIT PACT; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX INC QTRLY REV $209.8 MLN VS $265.9 MLN; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Announces $200 Million Share Repurchase Authorization; 30/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 21/05/2018 – KPRC 2 Houston: #BREAKING: Bomb squad investigates suspicious metal box at Santa Fe Jack in the Box restaurant, police say…; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Sees Approximately 25 Restaurants Opening System-Wide in FY18; 10/05/2018 – GRUBHUB INC – PARTNERING WITH JACK IN BOX TO PROVIDE DELIVERY FOR HUNDREDS OF LOCATIONS ACROSS THE COUNTRY

Rbf Capital Llc decreased its stake in Lumber Liquidators Hldgs Inc (LL) by 43.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbf Capital Llc sold 35,091 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 44,909 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $454,000, down from 80,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbf Capital Llc who had been investing in Lumber Liquidators Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $347.95M market cap company. The stock increased 2.62% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $12.13. About 307,956 shares traded. Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) has declined 46.39% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.82% the S&P500. Some Historical LL News: 01/05/2018 – LUMBER LIQUIDATORS REAFFIRMS FY 2018 OUTLOOK; 19/04/2018 – DJ Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LL); 16/03/2018 – LUMBER LIQUIDATORS HOLDINGS INC LL.N : LOOP CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $22; 16/03/2018 LUMBER LIQUIDATORS HOLDINGS INC LL.N : LOOP CAPITAL RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 18/04/2018 – Lumber Liquidators Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 21/03/2018 – LUMBER LIQUIDATORS – ON MARCH 15, ENTERED SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH PLAINTIFFS CONSISTENT WITH TERMS OF MOU RELATED TO OCT 23 LITIGATIONS; 01/05/2018 – Lumber Liquidators 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 01/05/2018 – Lumber Liquidators Sees FY Comp Store Sales Growth Mid-Single Digits; 01/05/2018 – Lumber Liquidators Narrows Loss, Reiterates 2018 Targets; 29/03/2018 – Lumber Liquidators: Marco Pescara, Chief Merchandising and Marketing Officer, Resigns to Pursue Other Opportunities

Analysts await Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.08 EPS, down 33.33% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.12 per share. LL’s profit will be $2.29M for 37.91 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.17 actual EPS reported by Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -147.06% EPS growth.

More notable recent Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Is A Top Dividend Stock – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Charles Schwab Corporation’s (NYSE:SCHW) 1.7% Dividend Yield Looks Pretty Interesting – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE:EPC) Struggling With Its 9.0% Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Eversource Energy’s (NYSE:ES) Capital Allocation Ability Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Oil States International, Inc.’s (NYSE:OIS) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold LL shares while 29 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 22.42 million shares or 1.17% more from 22.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 791,060 are held by State Street. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% of its portfolio in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) for 79,961 shares. Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL). Financial Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation owns 323,438 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Management Lc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL). Vanguard Grp holds 0% or 2.97 million shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0% of its portfolio in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) for 19,433 shares. 63,766 are owned by Trexquant L P. Geode Capital Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0% in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) or 335,795 shares. Goldman Sachs has 126,553 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 37,951 are held by Tower Research Cap Ltd Llc (Trc). Susquehanna Grp Llp stated it has 0% in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL). Cwm Ltd Company holds 0% or 100 shares in its portfolio. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Gru Ltd reported 40 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Llc stated it has 0% in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL).

Since May 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $39,592 activity.

Rbf Capital Llc, which manages about $851.79 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 120,000 shares to 140,000 shares, valued at $6.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Daseke Inc by 219,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 303,076 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold JACK shares while 62 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 27.18 million shares or 2.23% less from 27.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gam Holdg Ag holds 0.02% or 7,117 shares in its portfolio. Utd Automobile Association reported 4,191 shares stake. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 0.01% or 56,205 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Management Ltd has 0.03% invested in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Jana Ptnrs Ltd has invested 7.22% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reported 6,900 shares. Maverick Capital Ltd invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Moreover, Swiss National Bank has 0% invested in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Retirement Systems Of Alabama, a Alabama-based fund reported 33,596 shares. Blackrock has invested 0.01% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Cim Mangement invested in 0.16% or 5,091 shares. D E Shaw, New York-based fund reported 27,041 shares. Legal & General Gp Public Limited Co holds 31,689 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Incorporated has 60,250 shares. 2,627 were reported by Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc.

Tyvor Capital Llc, which manages about $425.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alaska Air Group Inc (NYSE:ALK) by 64,200 shares to 95,800 shares, valued at $5.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.