As Jack In The Box (JACK) Shares Declined, Jana Partners Has Upped Holding by $599,400; Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stake Has Lifted by South Street Advisors Llc

South Street Advisors Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 62.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Street Advisors Llc bought 9,920 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 25,853 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.98 million, up from 15,933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Street Advisors Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $304.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $72.08. About 19.86M shares traded or 84.62% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 28/03/2018 – Oil Titans From Exxon to BP Seen Boosting Deepwater Drilling; 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q EPS $1.09; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SHAREHOLDERS REJECT PROPOSAL TO SPLIT CHIEF EXECUTIVE, CHAIRMAN ROLES; 14/05/2018 – EXXON BEAUMONT TEXAS REFINERY OVERHAULING DIESEL HYDROTREATER, SULFUR RECOVERY UNIT; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE JOHN HESS SAYS FIRST PRODUCTION IN GUYANA LIZA 1 PROJECT STILL EXPECTED BY 2020; 13/03/2018 – Exxon and biotech group bet on producing algae-based fuel; 13/03/2018 – ExxonMobil Renews Managed Services Contract with Mechdyne Corporation; 24/05/2018 – Unlikely Supporter Exxon, Pledges to Fight Climate Change — Energy Journal; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL SEES ROCE OF ABOUT 15% IN 2025 AT $60/BBL REAL; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – EXPECT 2025 UPSTREAM PORTFOLIO EARNINGS TO ABOUT TRIPLE FROM 2017 LEVEL

Jana Partners Llc increased its stake in Jack In The Box Inc (JACK) by 0.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jana Partners Llc bought 7,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.64% . The hedge fund held 939,532 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $76.47M, up from 932,132 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jana Partners Llc who had been investing in Jack In The Box Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $89.57. About 558,197 shares traded or 5.34% up from the average. Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) has declined 12.73% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical JACK News: 17/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Hit by Rising Potato Costs in Sign of Inflation; 21/05/2018 – KPRC 2 Houston: #BREAKING: Bomb squad investigates suspicious metal box at Santa Fe Jack in the Box restaurant, police say…; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box 2Q Rev $57.8M; 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Will Make Prepayment of $260M to Retire Outstanding Debt Under Term Loan; 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Inc. Amends Credit Agreement; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX INC – UPDATES GUIDANCE FOR FY 2018; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX INC QTRLY REV $209.8 MLN VS $265.9 MLN; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX INC – ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL $200 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION; 21/03/2018 Jack in the Box Inc. Completes Sale of Qdoba Restaurant Corporation; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL $200M SHARE REPURCHASE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 23 investors sold JACK shares while 59 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 25.24 million shares or 7.17% less from 27.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Massachusetts-based Acadian Asset Management Ltd has invested 0% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Gemmer Asset Lc holds 0% or 133 shares. Blackrock invested in 0.01% or 3.06M shares. Wells Fargo Mn, a California-based fund reported 454,544 shares. J Goldman & LP holds 0.89% of its portfolio in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) for 157,737 shares. Axa invested in 0.01% or 18,700 shares. Jana Partners Ltd Liability Corp has invested 6.39% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas, a Illinois-based fund reported 25,713 shares. Susquehanna Group Inc Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) for 24,456 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Co holds 0% or 4,000 shares in its portfolio. Sei Invs Communications reported 0% stake. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 12,462 shares. Ls Invest Advsr Limited Liability Corporation has 1,372 shares. Retirement Of Alabama stated it has 33,575 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Co accumulated 17,000 shares.

South Street Advisors Llc, which manages about $326.54 million and $335.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 17,800 shares to 91,747 shares, valued at $13.92M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kb Home (NYSE:KBH) by 141,743 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,545 shares, and cut its stake in Altice Usa Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Washington Management Incorporated holds 1.94% or 22,250 shares in its portfolio. Monroe Natl Bank Trust Mi accumulated 17,687 shares. Raymond James Trust Na reported 234,155 shares. Wisconsin Cap Management Ltd Llc holds 0.2% or 4,980 shares. Highland Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 277,184 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker reported 1.93% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Ancora Advsrs reported 0.26% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Associated Banc, a Alabama-based fund reported 289,425 shares. The New York-based Altfest L J And has invested 0.74% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 658,069 were reported by Welch Forbes Lc. Hall Laurie J Trustee accumulated 54,385 shares. Mraz Amerine Assocs, a California-based fund reported 8,404 shares. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.15% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 4,429 shares. Moreover, Banque Pictet & Cie Sa has 0.18% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 128,550 shares. Guardian Invest Mngmt owns 3.07% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 46,030 shares.

