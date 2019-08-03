As Jack In The Box (JACK) Share Value Declined, Holder Boothbay Fund Management Cut Its Stake; Microsoft (MSFT) Market Value Rose While Howe & Rusling Trimmed by $412,659 Its Stake

Howe & Rusling Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howe & Rusling Inc sold 3,527 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 144,070 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.99 million, down from 147,597 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $136.9. About 30.79 million shares traded or 26.59% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 18/04/2018 – Bottomline Technologies Deploys Offerings On Microsoft’s App; 14/03/2018 – eXp Realty Adds Top Agents Across Country; 05/04/2018 – Slashdot: Microsoft Modifies Open-Source Code, Blows Hole In Windows Defender (theregister.co.uk); 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q ADJ EPS 95C, EST. 85C; 05/03/2018 – MICROSOFT: TEAM INVESTIGATING, WORKING TO MITIGATE; 24/05/2018 – UniversalPegasus Takes Part in $13 Billion Worth of Oil & Gas Pipeline, Export Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft is launching an adjustable Xbox controller for disabled gamers; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft Will Share Data, Tools to Speed Chinese AI Development; 23/05/2018 – Oxfam International Selects Aware by Wiretap™ Governance, Compliance Solution for Workplace by Facebook Collaboration Environment; 29/04/2018 – Even the most successful people have their limits, including billionaire philanthropist and co-founder of Microsoft Bill Gates

Boothbay Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Jack In The Box Inc (JACK) by 69.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boothbay Fund Management Llc sold 6,945 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.64% . The institutional investor held 3,048 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $247,000, down from 9,993 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boothbay Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Jack In The Box Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $72.92. About 345,908 shares traded. Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) has declined 12.73% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical JACK News: 15/05/2018 – Blue Harbour Group Buys New 2.3% Position in Jack in the Box; 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Will Make Prepayment of $260M to Retire Outstanding Debt Under Term Loan; 19/04/2018 – DJ Jack in the Box Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JACK); 10/05/2018 – Grubhub Partners with Jack in the Box® to Bring Food Directly to Diners’ Homes; 21/03/2018 Jack in the Box Inc. Completes Sale of Qdoba Restaurant Corporation; 15/05/2018 – Samlyn Capital Buys New 1.7% Position in Jack in the Box; 15/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Jack in the Box May Benefit, Industry Up This Quarter; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX 2Q ADJ OPER EPS 80C, EST. 86C; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX INC – ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL $200 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION; 30/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Presenting at Conference Jun 6

Howe & Rusling Inc, which manages about $798.49M and $577.49M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4,770 shares to 5,997 shares, valued at $446,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 4,043 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,358 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (GVI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Jcic Asset Inc has 2.6% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Gillespie Robinson And Grimm holds 153,157 shares. The Connecticut-based Tudor Investment Corp Et Al has invested 1.08% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ntv Asset Management Ltd Liability, a West Virginia-based fund reported 55,395 shares. Mcmillion Cap Incorporated has invested 6.04% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Marathon Cap Management owns 28,142 shares. Burney, Virginia-based fund reported 192,451 shares. Oakworth has invested 1.03% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Accuvest Advsrs has 0.95% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 14,880 shares. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Limited Liability holds 3.3% or 7.00M shares in its portfolio. Peak Asset Ltd Liability Co invested in 4.4% or 109,573 shares. Moreover, Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Hldg Ltd has 5.71% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 8,470 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Grp Incorporated Limited Liability holds 0.95% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 38,911 shares. Wetherby Asset Management reported 2.98% stake. Loeb Prtn stated it has 3,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold JACK shares while 62 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 27.18 million shares or 2.23% less from 27.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Management holds 0% or 3,300 shares in its portfolio. Maplelane Cap Lc reported 74,400 shares. Ubs Asset Americas stated it has 23,212 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability Com accumulated 296,935 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Co has invested 0% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Comml Bank Of America De reported 436,082 shares. 3,955 are owned by Ing Groep Nv. Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Us National Bank De owns 0% invested in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) for 1,296 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.3% or 386,178 shares in its portfolio. Gotham Asset Limited Liability Co, a New York-based fund reported 52,816 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 91,252 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt accumulated 4,546 shares. Comerica Bank holds 0.09% or 131,829 shares in its portfolio. Dupont Management stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK).

Analysts await Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.01 EPS, up 1.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $1 per share. JACK’s profit will be $26.07M for 18.05 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual EPS reported by Jack in the Box Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.02% EPS growth.

Boothbay Fund Management Llc, which manages about $486.48 million and $1.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nuveen Connecticut Qlty Mun (NTC) by 203,340 shares to 214,629 shares, valued at $2.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 5,712 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,556 shares, and has risen its stake in Hometown Bankshares Corp (HMTA).