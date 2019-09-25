As Jack In The Box (JACK) Share Price Declined, Maverick Capital LTD Has Upped Its Holding; Nike Cl B (NKE) Shares Rose While Ar Asset Management Has Cut by $415,000 Its Holding

Maverick Capital Ltd increased its stake in Jack In The Box Inc (JACK) by 59.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maverick Capital Ltd bought 76,540 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.64% . The hedge fund held 204,390 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.64 million, up from 127,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd who had been investing in Jack In The Box Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $89.85. About 119,854 shares traded. Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) has declined 12.73% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical JACK News: 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box 2Q Net $47.6M; 21/03/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX AMENDS CREDIT PACT; 15/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Jack in the Box May Benefit, Industry Up This Quarter; 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Completes Sale of Qdoba to Affiliates of Apollo Global Management for About $305M Cash; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX INC – ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL $200 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Sees FY18 Same-Store Sales Increase of Approximately Flat to Up 1.0%; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX INC QTRLY REV $209.8 MLN VS $265.9 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Samlyn Capital Buys New 1.7% Position in Jack in the Box; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box 2Q Rev $57.8M; 15/05/2018 – Blue Harbour Group Buys New 2.3% Position in Jack in the Box

Ar Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Nike Inc. Cl B (NKE) by 6.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ar Asset Management Inc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 77,850 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.54 million, down from 82,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Nike Inc. Cl B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $142.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.59% or $4 during the last trading session, reaching $91.18. About 19.68M shares traded or 233.60% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS ZODIAC WILL PRIMARY FOCUS ON NIKEPLUS MEMBERS; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – IMPACT OF TAX ACT RESULTED IN ONE-TIME PROVISIONAL CHARGES THAT REDUCED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE BY $1.25 IN QTR; 22/03/2018 – NIKE, BUYS DATA ANALYTICS LEADER ZODIAC; 22/03/2018 – BILL ACKMAN CASHES OUT OF NIKE INVESTMENT WITH ROUGHLY $100 MILLION PROFIT; 22/03/2018 – Pershing Square Likely Made Around $100 Million on Nike Investment; 22/03/2018 – NIKE 3Q REV. $9.0B, EST. $8.85B; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-Four more Nike executives are out amid inquiry into harassment allegations – NYT; 09/04/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS HAS ACQUIRED INVERTEX LTD, A COMPUTER VISION FIRM BASED IN TEL AVIV, ISRAEL; 24/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-Fashion and sport brands clash in luxury sneakers race; 07/05/2018 – BNP Paribas Netherland Adds Worldpay, Exits Nike: 13F

More notable recent Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Jack In The Box Remains Unconvincing Despite Earnings Beat – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why We Think Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Could Be Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” on September 21, 2019. More interesting news about Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Simpson Manufacturing, Verizon Communications, Coca-Cola and Jack in the Box highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Buy Alibaba Stock with Confidence in the Post-Jack Ma Era – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Maverick Capital Ltd, which manages about $14.71 billion and $6.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Guess Inc (NYSE:GES) by 1.01 million shares to 371,310 shares, valued at $6.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 8,410 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,510 shares, and cut its stake in Capri Holdings Limited.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 23 investors sold JACK shares while 59 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 25.24 million shares or 7.17% less from 27.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The United Kingdom-based Legal & General Grp Plc has invested 0% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). California Pub Employees Retirement System reported 60,923 shares. Maverick Cap Ltd accumulated 204,390 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt owns 4,549 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase invested in 0% or 169,034 shares. Retirement Systems Of Alabama, a Alabama-based fund reported 33,575 shares. State Teachers Retirement holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) for 44,447 shares. Retail Bank Of America De reported 205,272 shares stake. Alliancebernstein L P, a New York-based fund reported 232,371 shares. 11,420 were accumulated by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Bessemer Group Inc Inc Inc accumulated 31,400 shares or 0.01% of the stock. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 0.01% invested in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). First Trust Advsrs LP accumulated 5,192 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt LP has 124,188 shares. Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership invested in 0.02% or 115,298 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 54 investors sold NKE shares while 433 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 392 raised stakes. 981.85 million shares or 1.01% less from 991.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Natl Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives reported 0.05% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Mitsubishi Ufj reported 0.3% stake. Argent Capital Mngmt Lc has invested 0.04% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Andra Ap reported 85,200 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd accumulated 97,493 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Kentucky Retirement System Insur Fund has invested 0.44% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). First Midwest National Bank Trust Division has 0.35% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 0.15% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Tower Capital Ltd Liability (Trc) has invested 0.03% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Next Fincl Grp holds 0.03% or 3,314 shares. The Switzerland-based Swiss Bancorp has invested 0.37% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Northstar Asset Ltd Liability has 8,878 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt LP has invested 0.56% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Bb&T stated it has 113,077 shares. Tru Of Vermont holds 120,706 shares.