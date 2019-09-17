As Jack In The Box (JACK) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Maplelane Capital Has Raised Its Stake; Leisure Capital Management Trimmed Its Intel (INTC) Stake by $628,108; Share Price Declined

Leisure Capital Management decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 72.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leisure Capital Management sold 13,364 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 5,054 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $242,000, down from 18,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leisure Capital Management who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $231.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $52.2. About 13.35M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 09/03/2018 – Intel Working With Advisors on Evaluating Broadcom, Other Possible; 26/04/2018 – Intel executives say they ‘bit off a little too much’ amid 10-nanometer chip delays; 19/03/2018 – INTEL ELECTS RISA LAVIZZO-MOUREY TO BOARD; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP INTC.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.57, REV VIEW $65.15 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/03/2018 – Arias Intel Reduces Outstanding Debt Obligations; 11/04/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF INTEL FOR “BACKSIDE SOURCE/DRAIN REPLACEMENT FOR SEMICONDUCTOR DEVICES WITH; 26/04/2018 – After watching $AMZN and $INTC surge after hours, $MSFT gets in on the action; 10/05/2018 – INTEL CORP – LAUNCHED OFFER TO EXCHANGE NEW REGISTERED NOTES FOR OUTSTANDING UNREGISTERED NOTES THAT IT ISSUED IN DECEMBER 2017 IN A PRIVATE PLACEMENT; 29/04/2018 – China’s $140 billion push to topple Intel, Samsung and TSMC; 03/04/2018 – Akamai Appoints Scott Lovett As Senior Vice President, Global Web Sales

Maplelane Capital Llc increased its stake in Jack In The Box Inc (JACK) by 55.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maplelane Capital Llc bought 41,057 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.64% . The hedge fund held 115,457 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.40 million, up from 74,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maplelane Capital Llc who had been investing in Jack In The Box Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.31B market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $89.38. About 277,970 shares traded. Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) has declined 12.73% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical JACK News: 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box 2Q Rev $57.8M; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box 2Q Net $47.6M; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX INC – UPDATES GUIDANCE FOR FY 2018; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX INC QTRLY REV $209.8 MLN VS $265.9 MLN; 21/03/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX AMENDS CREDIT PACT; 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Completes Sale of Qdoba to Affiliates of Apollo Global Management for About $305M Cash; 21/05/2018 – KPRC 2 Houston: #BREAKING: Bomb squad investigates suspicious metal box at Santa Fe Jack in the Box restaurant, police say…; 30/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Inc. Amends Credit Agreement; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Sees Approximately 25 Restaurants Opening System-Wide in FY18

Maplelane Capital Llc, which manages about $1.68B and $4.72B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Irobot Corp (Put) (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 230,000 shares to 400,000 shares, valued at $36.66M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 214,999 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,001 shares, and cut its stake in Ubiquiti Networks Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:UBNT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 23 investors sold JACK shares while 59 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 25.24 million shares or 7.17% less from 27.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Segall Bryant And Hamill Lc owns 299,983 shares. Alliancebernstein LP stated it has 232,371 shares. 205,272 were accumulated by National Bank Of America De. Menta Llc holds 0.38% or 10,868 shares. Signaturefd invested in 62 shares. Massachusetts-based Natixis Advsr Lp has invested 0.05% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Convergence Investment Ptnrs Limited Liability stated it has 0.05% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Liability reported 4,000 shares stake. Ameritas Inv Ptnrs invested in 9,675 shares. Profund Advsrs Llc reported 0.01% stake. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Bessemer Group Incorporated has 31,400 shares. Glenmede Na accumulated 0% or 706 shares. Panagora Asset Management owns 14,276 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn owns 454,544 shares.

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.24 EPS, down 11.43% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.49 billion for 10.52 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.98% EPS growth.

Leisure Capital Management, which manages about $283.25M and $113.57M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,458 shares to 21,370 shares, valued at $4.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.