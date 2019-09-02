As Jack In The Box (JACK) Market Value Declined, Holder 13D Management Has Upped Holding; Harvey Investment Co Continues to Hold Holding in Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Harvey Investment Co Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) by 2.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Investment Co Llc bought 4,585 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 176,527 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.26M, up from 171,942 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Investment Co Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $286.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $68.48. About 9.18 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 29/03/2018 – EXXON, QUEIROZ GALVAO, AND MURPHY WIN ANOTHER BLOCK IN SERGIPE ALAGOAS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 14/05/2018 – Renaissance Technologies Adds Amazon, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 14/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $73; 11/04/2018 – ExxonMobil announces 84 pct increase in P’nyang re; 24/04/2018 – U.S. top court curbs human rights claims against companies; 23/05/2018 – Exxon plans to cut methane emission by 15 pct by 2020; 10/05/2018 – ABC 7 News – WJLA: #BREAKING: 1 seriously injured in stabbing during tow truck dispute at Exxon station in Crystal City…; 27/04/2018 – EXXON PLANS TO HAVE 30 RIGS OPERATING IN PERMIAN BY YEAR END; 27/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Earnings Increase 16 Percent to $4.7 Billion in First Quarter 2018; 14/05/2018 – Despite gun debate, Sturm Ruger board faced little opposition

13D Management Llc increased its stake in Jack In The Box Inc (JACK) by 4.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 13D Management Llc bought 6,756 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.64% . The institutional investor held 166,167 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.43 million, up from 159,411 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 13D Management Llc who had been investing in Jack In The Box Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $85.32. About 424,045 shares traded. Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) has declined 12.73% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical JACK News: 21/03/2018 Jack in the Box Inc. Completes Sale of Qdoba Restaurant Corporation; 21/05/2018 – KPRC 2 Houston: #BREAKING: Bomb squad investigates suspicious metal box at Santa Fe Jack in the Box restaurant, police say…; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Announces $200 Million Share Repurchase Authorization; 10/05/2018 – GRUBHUB INC – PARTNERING WITH JACK IN BOX TO PROVIDE DELIVERY FOR HUNDREDS OF LOCATIONS ACROSS THE COUNTRY; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX 2Q ADJ OPER EPS 80C, EST. 86C; 16/05/2018 – Jack In The Box 2Q EPS $1.62; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL $200M SHARE REPURCHASE; 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Will Make Prepayment of $260M to Retire Outstanding Debt Under Term Loan; 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Inc. Amends Credit Agreement; 10/05/2018 – Grubhub Partners with Jack in the Box® to Bring Food Directly to Diners’ Homes

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Somerville Kurt F reported 75,280 shares stake. Sun Life Fin holds 0.43% or 24,376 shares. 9,596 are held by Gilman Hill Asset Limited Liability Corp. River And Mercantile Asset Llp accumulated 191,595 shares or 1.08% of the stock. 18,697 were reported by West Oak Ltd. Arrowgrass Prtnrs (Us) Limited Partnership invested in 0.04% or 15,735 shares. Strategic Wealth Advisors Grp has 0.39% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Ronna Sue Cohen invested in 0.6% or 896,597 shares. Toth Financial Advisory Corporation owns 5,093 shares. Interactive Advsr owns 800 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Mountain Pacific Invest Advisers Id holds 46,206 shares. Cv Starr And Co Trust reported 1.42% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Capital Inv Counsel has 3.56% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Maple Capital accumulated 48,801 shares. 182,914 are held by Carroll.

Harvey Investment Co Llc, which manages about $445.75M and $582.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 6,361 shares to 244,224 shares, valued at $19.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mccormick & Co Inc Com Non Vtg (NYSE:MKC) by 7,068 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,032 shares, and cut its stake in Ecolab Inc Com (NYSE:ECL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold JACK shares while 62 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 27.18 million shares or 2.23% less from 27.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,700 were accumulated by Axa. Gsa Partners Limited Liability Partnership owns 10,764 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Ubs Asset Management Americas has 0% invested in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Cornerstone Advisors owns 13 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fmr Limited Liability Corporation invested 0% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Neuberger Berman Gp Lc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Arizona State Retirement System accumulated 18,531 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 4,269 are owned by Riverhead Cap Management. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys accumulated 0.01% or 4,546 shares. Walleye Trading Limited holds 0% or 4,069 shares. Kepos Capital Ltd Partnership holds 0.28% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) or 46,102 shares. Bridgewater Associate LP invested 0% of its portfolio in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can reported 0% stake. Capital Fund Management Sa has 74,093 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Eaton Vance stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK).