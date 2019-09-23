As Jack In The Box (JACK) Market Valuation Declined, Samlyn Capital Has Lowered Its Position by $8.37 Million; Holder Spectrum Asset Management Nb Has Increased Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Stake

Samlyn Capital Llc decreased its stake in Jack In The Box Inc (JACK) by 17.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Samlyn Capital Llc sold 103,288 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.64% . The hedge fund held 501,185 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $40.79 million, down from 604,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Samlyn Capital Llc who had been investing in Jack In The Box Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $89.57. About 558,197 shares traded or 5.34% up from the average. Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) has declined 12.73% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical JACK News: 21/05/2018 – KPRC 2 Houston: #BREAKING: Bomb squad investigates suspicious metal box at Santa Fe Jack in the Box restaurant, police say…; 10/05/2018 – GRUBHUB INC – PARTNERING WITH JACK IN BOX TO PROVIDE DELIVERY FOR HUNDREDS OF LOCATIONS ACROSS THE COUNTRY; 17/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Hit by Rising Potato Costs in Sign of Inflation; 19/04/2018 – DJ Jack in the Box Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JACK); 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Will Make a Prepayment of $260M to Retire Outstanding Debt Under Its Term Loan; 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Completes Sale of Qdoba to Affiliates of Apollo Global Management for About $305M Cash; 21/03/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX AMENDS CREDIT PACT; 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Inc. Amends Credit Agreement; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box 2Q Rev $57.8M; 10/05/2018 – Grubhub Partners with Jack in the Box® to Bring Food Directly to Diners’ Homes

Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 74.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb bought 4,120 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 9,657 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.36M, up from 5,537 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $220.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $232.89. About 6.25 million shares traded or 68.74% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 28/03/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES – U.S. COURT ENTERED THE MARCH 27 ORDER REGARDING THE MOTION FILED UNDER A SECOND AMENDED COMPLAINT BY UNITEDHEALTH ON MARCH 13, 2017; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – FIRST QUARTER ADJUSTED NET EARNINGS OF $3.04 PER SHARE; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BAA3 RATINGS TO DAVITA’S SENIOR SECURED TERM LOAN ADD-ONS; 28/03/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES – CO’S UNIT & ITS UNIT ARE DEFENDANTS IN A LAWSUIT INITIALLY FILED ON JULY 1, 2016 BY 3 AFFILIATES OF UNITEDHEALTH GROUP; 16/05/2018 – UnitedHealth Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH 1Q REV. $55.2B, EST. $54.87B; 04/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Donates Drug Disposal Kits to Local Health Clinics and Physicians to Help People Safely Dispose of Unused Opioids; 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTHCARE – FROM JAN 1, 2019, PEOPLE ENROLLED IN FULLY INSURED, GROUP HEALTH BENEFIT PLANS TO HAVE DISCOUNTS APPLIED TO MEDICATION COST AT POS; 03/04/2018 – HealthEC Adds The Villages Health to Population Health Management Solution

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 23 investors sold JACK shares while 59 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 25.24 million shares or 7.17% less from 27.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Axa reported 0.01% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). 264,036 were accumulated by Charles Schwab Invest. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag invested 0.01% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Parametric Port Assoc Limited Liability holds 132,476 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Balyasny Asset Limited Liability Com reported 9,842 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Point72 Asset Management Ltd Partnership has 0.05% invested in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) for 124,188 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc has 0.01% invested in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) for 275,166 shares. Prudential Fincl Inc stated it has 97,883 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Weiss Multi invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Campbell And Co Invest Adviser Limited Liability invested in 0.15% or 3,984 shares. American Int Gp Inc Inc stated it has 66,426 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Dupont Cap Management Corp holds 2,041 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Vanguard Gru Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Millennium Mgmt holds 0.01% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) or 88,156 shares. Advisory Services Networks has 0% invested in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) for 75 shares.

Samlyn Capital Llc, which manages about $7.24B and $4.74 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Clovis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CLVS) by 582,871 shares to 953,711 shares, valued at $14.18M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 554,389 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.22M shares, and has risen its stake in Voya Finl Inc (NYSE:VOYA).

Analysts await Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 22.08% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.77 per share. JACK’s profit will be $24.32 million for 23.82 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Jack in the Box Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.15% negative EPS growth.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III bought 6,430 shares worth $1.50 million.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 779.45 million shares or 0.40% less from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Suncoast Equity Management accumulated 0.1% or 2,041 shares. Maryland reported 100,961 shares stake. Redmile Group Limited Liability Corp invested 0.98% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Douglass Winthrop Limited Com reported 30,921 shares. Ca holds 0.15% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 8,925 shares. Los Angeles Capital And Equity Rech accumulated 652,599 shares. Bridgeway Cap Mngmt holds 0.2% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 64,800 shares. Great Lakes Limited owns 1.36% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 255,982 shares. Renaissance Inv Group Inc Llc stated it has 7,900 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability reported 105,200 shares stake. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe), United Kingdom-based fund reported 9,761 shares. 6,400 are held by Csu Producer Inc. Ami Invest Mgmt holds 0.56% or 4,491 shares in its portfolio. 12,669 are held by Gamble Jones Investment Counsel. Sigma Inv Counselors owns 23,435 shares.