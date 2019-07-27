As Jack Henry & Associates (JKHY) Stock Value Rose, Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Raised Stake by $801,090; Capital Guardian Trust Company Maintains Holding in Air Products And Chemicals (APD)

Capital Guardian Trust Company increased its stake in Air Products And Chemicals Inc (APD) by 4410.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Guardian Trust Company bought 2,602 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.22% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,661 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $718,000, up from 59 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Company who had been investing in Air Products And Chemicals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.75B market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $2.9 during the last trading session, reaching $230.55. About 2.15M shares traded or 84.00% up from the average. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 22.94% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.51% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 27/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC APD.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $197 FROM $195; 14/05/2018 – Air Products Unveils World-Scale Kochi Industrial Gas Complex; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q Adj EPS $1.71; 28/03/2018 – Air Products: Technology Center to Be Fully Operational in 2019; 14/05/2018 – Air Products Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – Air Products’ Texas Plant Onstream Adds Hydrogen Supply to Gulf Coast Pipeline Network; 05/05/2018 – Air Products Supplies Industrial Gases for NASA’s lnSight Launch to Mars; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS EARNINGS CALL CONCLUDES; 05/05/2018 – Air Products Supplies Industrial Gases for NASA’s InSight Launch to Mars; 20/04/2018 – DJ Air Products and Chemicals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APD)

Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates Inc (JKHY) by 291.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc bought 5,805 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.97% with the market. The hedge fund held 7,797 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08M, up from 1,992 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc who had been investing in Jack Henry & Associates Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.83B market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $140.26. About 359,700 shares traded. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) has risen 10.30% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.87% the S&P500. Some Historical JKHY News: 07/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend; 01/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates 3Q Net $72.4M; 17/05/2018 – ProfitStars Moves Imaging Suite to the Cloud; 01/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates Ends Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 With 9% Increase In Operating Income; 08/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates Partners with Autobooks to Deliver Enhanced Small Business Banking Functionality; 03/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates Ranked Number 12 on America’s Best Employers List by Forbes; 24/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Jack Henry & Associates, The Providence Service, Farmer Brothers, comScore, Pref; 16/05/2018 – Centric Bank Moves to Jack Henry Banking’s SilverLake System; 01/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates 3Q Rev $384.7M; 01/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates 3Q EPS 93c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold APD shares while 271 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 1.28% less from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grandfield And Dodd Ltd Liability Corp reported 99,547 shares stake. Point72 Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 0% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 0% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Walter Keenan Consulting Com Mi Adv stated it has 2,464 shares. Northern Trust Corporation holds 0.15% or 3.26 million shares. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company owns 15.39 million shares. Murphy Cap Mgmt holds 9,880 shares. North American Mgmt owns 5,764 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Barrett Asset Llc owns 100 shares. Wealth Architects Ltd Liability Company has 0.1% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Plante Moran Advisors Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Adams Diversified Equity Fund Incorporated has 58,100 shares. Tiedemann Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.04% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 4,598 shares. Mckinley Mgmt Llc Delaware, Unknown-based fund reported 24,040 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough And Inc accumulated 6,149 shares.

Capital Guardian Trust Company, which manages about $7.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in America Movil Sab De Cv L Adr (NYSE:AMX) by 32,350 shares to 3.77 million shares, valued at $53.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aes Corp (The) (NYSE:AES) by 1.13M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.84M shares, and cut its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO).