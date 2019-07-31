As Jack Henry & Associates (JKHY) Stock Value Rose, Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Raised Its Position by $801,090; As Deere & Co (DE) Share Price Declined, Washington Trust Bank Has Boosted Position by $651,423

Washington Trust Bank increased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 11.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Bank bought 4,097 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 40,841 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.53M, up from 36,744 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Bank who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $168.93. About 424,081 shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has declined 1.30% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.73% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: CHINA’S 25% TARIFF WILL HAVE NEGATIVE READACROSS FOR TRACTOR OEMS, SUCH AS DEERE (HIGHEST DEPENDENCE ON US MARKET) AND CNHI – BERENBERG; 20/03/2018 – DEERE CEO SAM ALLEN SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW IN BRAZIL; 21/03/2018 – Deere Is On the Hunt for More Deals in Precision Agriculture; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – WORLDWIDE NET SALES AND REVENUE INCREASED 29 PERCENT, TO $10.720 BILLION, FOR THE SECOND QUARTER; 21/03/2018 – Tractor maker Deere & Co fears a hit from Trump tariffs and retaliation on US exports; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co Sees FY Equipment Sales Up 30%; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – WORLDWIDE SALES OF CONSTRUCTION AND FORESTRY EQUIPMENT ARE ANTICIPATED TO BE UP ABOUT 83 PERCENT FOR 2018; 06/04/2018 – KEY INDUSTRIALS FALL AFTER PRESIDENT TRUMP’S LATEST TARIFF PROPOSALS ON CHINA; 12/03/2018 – DEERE & CO REPORTS FEB. 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR EU 28 AG COMBINES DOWN DOUBLE DIGITS; 18/05/2018 – Deere Raises Some Crop Price Forecasts for the 2017/18 Season

Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates Inc (JKHY) by 291.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc bought 5,805 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.97% with the market. The hedge fund held 7,797 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08M, up from 1,992 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc who had been investing in Jack Henry & Associates Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $140.47. About 72,347 shares traded. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) has risen 10.30% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.87% the S&P500. Some Historical JKHY News: 11/04/2018 – Town Square Bank Selects Jack Henry Banking SilverLake System; 24/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Jack Henry & Associates, The Providence Service, Farmer Brothers, comScore, Pref; 01/05/2018 – JACK HENRY 3Q REV. $384.7M, EST. $376.6M; 21/03/2018 – New Banks Launch with Jack Henry Banking for Core Processing; 27/03/2018 – Seven Banks in Seven Months Select Jack Henry & Associates’ Core Director Platform; 17/05/2018 – ProfitStars Moves Imaging Suite to the Cloud; 16/05/2018 – Centric Bank Moves to Jack Henry Banking’s SilverLake System; 21/04/2018 – DJ Jack Henry & Associates Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JKHY); 30/04/2018 – Intelledox Joins the Symitar Vendor Integration Program; 01/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates 3Q EPS 93c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wagner Bowman Management Corporation has 2,783 shares. Alpha Cubed Invs Ltd Liability Corp, California-based fund reported 1,676 shares. Hanson Mcclain Incorporated reported 35 shares. Ashfield Capital Partners Limited Liability Company has 0.12% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Jackson Square Prtnrs Llc has invested 0% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Aull And Monroe Investment Corp has invested 2.09% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Virtu Finance Ltd Liability holds 0.11% or 12,177 shares. Central Bankshares has invested 0.07% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Horizon Invs Limited Liability reported 0.01% stake. Capital Ltd Ca holds 8,487 shares. First Commercial Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Serv has invested 1.69% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Autus Asset Mngmt Limited Co accumulated 2,249 shares. Hutchinson Mngmt Ca has 0.16% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Shelter Mutual Insur invested in 54,200 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 2,143 shares.

More notable recent Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. (NYSE: BLX) cordially invites you to participate in its Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Vista Oil & Gas, SAB de CV Announces Pricing of Public Offering with NYSE listing – PRNewswire” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Better Than Average At Deploying Capital? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 10, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Downside Protection For Deere – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Washington Trust Bank, which manages about $627.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 2,445 shares to 45,150 shares, valued at $8.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr (XLK) by 59,648 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,535 shares, and cut its stake in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX).

More notable recent Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On EnCana Corporation (ECA) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Jack Henry & Associates Reaches Milestone with Faster Payments Hub – PRNewswire” on March 12, 2019. More interesting news about Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Financial Sector Update for 07/01/2019: BX,GS,JKHY,BAP,DB – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Jack Henry: Valuation Becoming Stretched – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 08, 2018.