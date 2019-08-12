As Jabil (JBL) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Texas Yale Capital Has Decreased Holding by $2.66 Million; Philip Morris Intl (PM) Stock Declined While Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Has Trimmed Position by $1.42 Million

Texas Yale Capital Corp decreased its stake in Jabil Inc (JBL) by 1.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Texas Yale Capital Corp sold 102,432 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.41% . The institutional investor held 9.55 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $253.81 million, down from 9.65 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp who had been investing in Jabil Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.95% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $28.16. About 345,942 shares traded. Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) has risen 10.13% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.13% the S&P500. Some Historical JBL News: 15/05/2018 – Jabil Speeds Digital Transformations with Supply Chain Intelligence, Enhanced Procurement Solutions and New Radius Digital Strategy Practice; 24/04/2018 – HP 3D Printing Drives Distributed Design, Manufacturing and Supply Chain Transformation With Jabil and Forecast 3D; 15/03/2018 – Jabil Sees 3Q Rev $4.75B-$5.05B; 03/05/2018 – NY WARN NOTICES FOR JABIL’S NYPRO AFFECTS 53 ON PLANT CLOSING; 22/03/2018 – GoPro and Jabil Announce Global Technology and Equipment License; 19/04/2018 – Jabil Declares Dividend of 8c; 15/03/2018 – Jabil Expects to ‘Approach’ $21B of Revenue for the Yea; 15/03/2018 – Apple supplier Jabil’s revenue rises 19 percent; 24/04/2018 – JABIL INC JBL.N – MICHAEL DASTOOR, SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, CONTROLLER WILL SUCCEED FORBES AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, EFFECTIVE SEPTEMBER 1, 2018; 23/04/2018 – NCR CORP – DEAL PROVIDES FOR NCR TO OBTAIN MANUFACTURING SERVICES FROM JABIL FOR NCR’S AUTOMATED TELLER MACHINES, SELF-SERVICE CHECKOUT SOLUTIONS

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 42.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc sold 16,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 21,425 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.89 million, down from 37,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $128.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $82.59. About 3.07 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 29/05/2018 – INSIGHT-Pakistan diluted proposed tobacco health warnings after Philip Morris, BAT lobbying; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Chairman Has Musk Moment at Shareholder Meeting; 27/03/2018 – CZECH PHILIP MORRIS 2017 PROFIT AFTER TAX CZK 3.53 BLN; 15/05/2018 – Philip Morris International Sustainability Report Shows Relentless Business Shift toward Smoke-Free Future; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie Cundill Value Adds Philip Morris, Exits Apache; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES FY EPS $5.25 TO $5.40, SAW $5.20 TO $5.35; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Greece Factory Conversion Involved EUR300M Investment; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Facility to Be Fully Operational by End of 2018; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Adj EPS $1.00; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.25 TO $5.40

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $211,675 activity.

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $766.81 million and $739.67 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 9,300 shares to 76,010 shares, valued at $3.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 8,534 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,233 shares, and has risen its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 EPS, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.13B for 15.07 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lsv Asset Mngmt has 378,400 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Keating Investment Counselors holds 3.19% or 79,814 shares. Mogy Joel R Counsel has 21,425 shares. Everett Harris & Ca holds 0.02% or 7,138 shares. Guardian Com has invested 1.08% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Limited Liability reported 12.75 million shares or 2.03% of all its holdings. Atlantic Union Comml Bank invested 1.03% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Newman Dignan And Sheerar invested in 0.17% or 4,697 shares. Sta Wealth Limited Company holds 0.07% or 3,413 shares. White Pine Inv, a Michigan-based fund reported 5,066 shares. Annex Advisory Serv Ltd Com has 15,532 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. 13,965 are owned by Washington Financial Bank. Huber Ltd Liability holds 1.41% or 150,700 shares. California-based Alpha Cubed has invested 0.07% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Colorado-based Northstar Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.22% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Analysts await Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.63 per share. JBL’s profit will be $105.51M for 10.20 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual EPS reported by Jabil Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 146.43% EPS growth.

Texas Yale Capital Corp, which manages about $1.61 billion and $2.50 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 1,800 shares to 20,334 shares, valued at $3.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 21,720 shares in the quarter, for a total of 562,307 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc (FM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.62 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold JBL shares while 112 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 143.07 million shares or 5.19% more from 136.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loomis Sayles And Company LP has invested 0% in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL). Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc, Maryland-based fund reported 71,607 shares. Putnam Invs Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 144,100 shares in its portfolio. Utah Retirement System invested in 0.02% or 28,546 shares. Kempen Cap Mngmt Nv owns 253,299 shares or 0.61% of their US portfolio. Invesco Ltd owns 368,214 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Mackay Shields Lc accumulated 336,967 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Management accumulated 391,800 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.02% or 278,916 shares in its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 31,000 shares. Pennsylvania-based Pnc Financial Services Gp has invested 0% in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL). Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc has invested 0% in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL). Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL). Massachusetts Financial Ma invested 0% in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL). Brandywine Global Inv Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 464,532 shares stake.

