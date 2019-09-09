As Jabil Circuit (JBL) Valuation Rose, Holder Riverhead Capital Management Lowered Its Position by $2.29 Million; G2 Investment Partners Management Has Decreased Its Egain (EGAN) Holding as Stock Value Declined

Riverhead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Jabil Circuit Inc (JBL) by 46.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc sold 87,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.41% . The institutional investor held 99,609 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.65 million, down from 187,509 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Jabil Circuit Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.55B market cap company. The stock increased 2.90% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $30.88. About 1.14 million shares traded or 2.15% up from the average. Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) has risen 10.13% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.13% the S&P500. Some Historical JBL News: 24/04/2018 – Jabil: Michael Dastoor Will Succeed Forbes as CFO, Effective Sept. 1; 30/03/2018 – JABIL PACT WITH BAYLIN EXPANDS WIRELESS ANTENNA CAPABILITIES; 15/03/2018 – Jabil Sees 3Q Rev $4.75B-$5.05B; 21/04/2018 – DJ Jabil Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JBL); 24/04/2018 – JABIL NAMES CONTROLLER MICHAEL DASTOOR AS NEXT CFO; 15/03/2018 – JABIL SEES 3Q REV. $4.75B TO $5.05B, EST. $4.79B; 15/05/2018 – Jabil Speeds Digital Transformations with Supply Chain Intelligence, Enhanced Procurement Solutions and New Radius Digital; 30/05/2018 – Jabil Joins New Amazon Dash Replenishment Service Providers Program; 23/04/2018 – NCR CORP – DEAL PROVIDES FOR NCR TO OBTAIN MANUFACTURING SERVICES FROM JABIL FOR NCR’S AUTOMATED TELLER MACHINES, SELF-SERVICE CHECKOUT SOLUTIONS; 15/03/2018 Jabil 2Q EPS 21c

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc decreased its stake in Egain Corp (EGAN) by 60.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc sold 220,447 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.62% . The hedge fund held 143,796 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50 million, down from 364,243 at the end of the previous reported quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Egain Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $216.89 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $8.23. About 219,740 shares traded or 41.80% up from the average. eGain Corporation (NASDAQ:EGAN) has declined 41.36% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.36% the S&P500. Some Historical EGAN News: 13/03/2018 – eGain in KMWorld 100 for 12th Year in a Row-Recognized for Al Innovation; 07/05/2018 – EGain 3Q Adj EPS 3c; 21/04/2018 – DJ eGain Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EGAN); 16/04/2018 – eGain to showcase customer success and solution innovation at Digital+Al Day 2018 London; 08/05/2018 – EGAIN CORP EGAN.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $4 TO $12; 13/03/2018 – eGain in KMWorld 100 for 12th Year in a Row–Recognized for AI Innovation; 11/04/2018 – Paylocity Selects eGain® Al™ to Help Guide Customer Service Experience; 13/03/2018 eGain in KMWorld 100 for 12th Year in a Row—Recognized for Al Innovation; 24/05/2018 – eGain to Participate in the Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference in Minneapolis on May 30; 24/05/2018 – Egain at Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference May 30

Analysts await Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.63 per share. JBL’s profit will be $101.65 million for 11.19 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual EPS reported by Jabil Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 146.43% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.62 in 2018Q4.

Riverhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 3,100 shares to 7,073 shares, valued at $1.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spirit Realty Capital Inc by 29,150 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,270 shares, and has risen its stake in Etrade Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.6 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.34 in 2018Q4.

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc, which manages about $585.42 million and $324.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Radcom Ltd (NASDAQ:RDCM) by 147,201 shares to 589,912 shares, valued at $4.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Usa Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:USAT) by 556,074 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.24M shares, and has risen its stake in Cardlytics Inc.