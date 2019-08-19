As J2 Global (JCOM) Valuation Rose, Adams Express Company Trimmed Its Position by $378,400; As Oritani Finl Del (ORIT) Share Price Rose, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Has Cut Its Holding

Adams Express Company decreased its stake in J2 Global Inc. (JCOM) by 51.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Express Company sold 4,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.08% . The institutional investor held 4,100 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $355,000, down from 8,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Express Company who had been investing in J2 Global Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $82.64. About 231,879 shares traded. j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) has risen 5.54% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.54% the S&P500. Some Historical JCOM News: 22/05/2018 – J2 Global Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – J2 Global Names Dan Stone as Pres of Its Everyday Health Division; 22/05/2018 – J2 Global Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for May. 30; 14/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL INC JCOM.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $88 FROM $81; 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL INC JCOM.O – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $280.6 MLN VS $254.7 MLN; 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL 1Q REV. $280.6M, EST. $272.3M; 03/05/2018 – j2 Global to Participate at Six Conferences in May and June 2018; 07/05/2018 – J2 Global Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group LLP Exits Position in J2 Global; 18/04/2018 – J2 GLOBAL INC – FINANCIAL IMPACT TO J2 IS NOT EXPECTED TO BE MATERIAL WITH RESPECT TO ACQUISITIONS

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc decreased its stake in Oritani Finl Corp Del (ORIT) by 33.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc sold 20,390 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.68% . The institutional investor held 41,160 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $684,000, down from 61,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc who had been investing in Oritani Finl Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $761.69M market cap company. The stock increased 2.49% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $16.89. About 306,263 shares traded or 27.26% up from the average. Oritani Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIT) has risen 12.86% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.86% the S&P500. Some Historical ORIT News: 21/04/2018 DJ Oritani Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ORIT); 25/04/2018 – ORITANI FINANCIAL 3Q EPS 30C, EST. 28C; 25/04/2018 – Oritani Financial 3Q EPS 30c; 25/04/2018 – Oritani Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average

Analysts await Oritani Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIT) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.26 earnings per share, down 13.33% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.3 per share. ORIT’s profit will be $11.73 million for 16.24 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual earnings per share reported by Oritani Financial Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.34% negative EPS growth.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc, which manages about $15.74 billion and $17.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Veeva Sys Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 36,230 shares to 121,554 shares, valued at $15.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Flir Sys Inc (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 13,190 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,465 shares, and has risen its stake in Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold ORIT shares while 37 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 29.70 million shares or 3.36% more from 28.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership invested in 6,400 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md invested in 75,143 shares or 0% of the stock. Swiss Bancshares holds 0% or 74,200 shares in its portfolio. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 16,000 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Regentatlantic Cap Limited Liability reported 25,896 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 0% or 15,872 shares. Brandywine Investment Management Limited Liability owns 0.01% invested in Oritani Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIT) for 102,742 shares. New York-based Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.05% in Oritani Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIT). Pub Sector Pension Invest Board owns 34,394 shares. Us National Bank & Trust De holds 0% or 394 shares. First Trust Limited Partnership accumulated 0% or 108,408 shares. Glenmede Na invested in 193 shares or 0% of the stock. 38,011 are held by Comerica State Bank. 22,275 were accumulated by Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has 14,978 shares.

Adams Express Company, which manages about $1.82 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 164,100 shares to 853,282 shares, valued at $26.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) by 65,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 131,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Sherwin (NYSE:SHW).

