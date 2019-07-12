As J2 Global (JCOM) Stock Rose, Shareholder Lazard Asset Management Lowered Stake by $1.66 Million; Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Boosted Its Waters (WAT) Holding

Lazard Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in J2 Global Inc (JCOM) by 3.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lazard Asset Management Llc sold 19,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 613,137 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.10 million, down from 632,437 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lazard Asset Management Llc who had been investing in J2 Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $88.74. About 231,987 shares traded. j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) has declined 1.24% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.67% the S&P500. Some Historical JCOM News: 18/04/2018 – J2 GLOBAL INC – FINANCIAL IMPACT TO J2 IS NOT EXPECTED TO BE MATERIAL WITH RESPECT TO ACQUISITIONS; 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.95 TO $6.25, EST. $6.11; 03/05/2018 – j2 Global to Participate at Six Conferences in May and June 2018; 15/05/2018 – Arrowmark Partners Buys New 1.3% Position in J2 Global; 15/05/2018 – Arrowmark Adds J2 Global, Exits Cadence Design: 13F; 14/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL INC JCOM.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $88 FROM $81; 09/04/2018 – J2 Global Names Dan Stone as Pres of Its Everyday Health Division; 07/05/2018 – J2 Global Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 18/04/2018 – J2 GLOBAL INC – TERMS OF INDIVIDUAL ACQUISITIONS WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 07/05/2018 – J2 Global 1Q EPS 38c

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 77.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc bought 11,034 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.28% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 25,354 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.38M, up from 14,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $216.85. About 557,392 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 5.50% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.07% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 16/03/2018 – Rep. Waters: Congresswoman Waters Mourns the Passing of Congresswoman Louise Slaughter; 14/03/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Statement on Senate Passage of Harmful Dodd-Frank Rollback Bill; 04/04/2018 – Rep. Waters: Rep. Waters on the 50th Anniversary of the Assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr; 09/04/2018 – Brilliant Says Waters Hardly Calm Between U.S., China (Video); 11/05/2018 – PDVSA LOOKING FOR A PLACE IN VENEZUELAN WATERS TO DO SHIP-TO-SHIP TRANSFERS OF OIL TO ASIAN DESTINATIONS; 24/04/2018 – Waters Corp 1Q Adj EPS $1.59; 22/03/2018 – Rep. Royce: Reps. Royce, Waters, Stivers, Beatty Spearhead Bipartisan Effort to Streamline Homelessness Prevention Re; 04/04/2018 – NC Dept of A&CS: Testing the Waters: Searching for a Tree-Killing Disease Hiding in N.C.’s Streams; 22/03/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Statement on GAO Report Confirming Longstanding Concerns about HUD’s Rental Assistance Demonstration; 15/04/2018 – Waters at Conference Call Hosted By Janney Today

More notable recent Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Waters Corporation Announces Retirement of Terry Kelly, President of TA Instruments – Business Wire” on April 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Waters: Q1 Sales Disappoint, So Put Buying Plans On Hold – Seeking Alpha” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Accuray, Synchrony Financial, and Waters Jumped Today – The Motley Fool” published on January 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Ameren Corporation (AEE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $219.06M and $224.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 8,628 shares to 23,435 shares, valued at $5.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 10 sales for $27.88 million activity. $2.51M worth of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) shares were sold by Rae Elizabeth B. Another trade for 2,942 shares valued at $673,571 was made by Kelly Terrence P on Monday, January 28. SILVEIRA MICHAEL F sold $2.33 million worth of stock or 10,000 shares. The insider Kim Francis sold $206,694. 23,000 shares were sold by King Ian, worth $5.25 million. 2,000 shares valued at $463,180 were sold by SALICE THOMAS P on Wednesday, January 30.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold WAT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 62.30 million shares or 8.65% less from 68.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amalgamated National Bank has invested 0.07% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Zeke Lc owns 988 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Vermont-based Hanson Doremus Investment Management has invested 0.01% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Retail Bank has 1,175 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Massachusetts-based Massachusetts Ser Co Ma has invested 0.46% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Fmr Ltd Com has 0.01% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 382,877 shares. Smithfield Trust Company reported 492 shares. Veritable LP stated it has 0.01% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Eagle Asset Management owns 7,781 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Welch & Forbes Limited Liability Co accumulated 4,475 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Trust Of Vermont owns 3,210 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. 206 were accumulated by Department Mb Bancshares N A. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board invested in 0.97% or 189,387 shares. Logan Capital reported 61,952 shares. Virtu Ltd Co invested 0.04% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold JCOM shares while 82 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 46.95 million shares or 0.46% less from 47.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 37,969 were accumulated by Profund Advisors Limited Liability. Oppenheimer And Company owns 5,000 shares. 30,000 are owned by Weiss Multi. Barclays Public Limited, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 13,688 shares. 180 are held by Whittier Tru Company. Amer Century Inc accumulated 101,129 shares. Millennium Management Limited Liability Corp holds 46,973 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Blair William And Il reported 0.01% of its portfolio in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio accumulated 30,968 shares. Asset Mngmt One Ltd, a Japan-based fund reported 200 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% of its portfolio in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) for 10,345 shares. Moreover, Clark Estates Inc has 0.64% invested in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) for 47,400 shares. Meeder Asset Management invested in 7,307 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Capital Fund Management has invested 0.01% in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). Services Automobile Association invested in 18,343 shares or 0% of the stock.

Analysts await j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $1.42 EPS, up 0.71% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.41 per share. JCOM’s profit will be $69.50 million for 15.62 P/E if the $1.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.33 actual EPS reported by j2 Global, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.77% EPS growth.

Lazard Asset Management Llc, which manages about $60.84B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ps Business Par (NYSE:PSB) by 141,855 shares to 231,025 shares, valued at $36.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kraft Heinz Co by 48,990 shares in the quarter, for a total of 143,206 shares, and has risen its stake in Pcln 0.9 9/21 (Prn).