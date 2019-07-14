As J2 Global (JCOM) Shares Rose, Holder Portolan Capital Management Has Increased Its Position; International Business Mac (IBM) Holding Held by Linscomb & Williams Inc

Portolan Capital Management Llc increased its stake in J2 Global Inc. (JCOM) by 40.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portolan Capital Management Llc bought 26,727 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.97% with the market. The hedge fund held 92,778 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.04M, up from 66,051 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portolan Capital Management Llc who had been investing in J2 Global Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $89.34. About 182,747 shares traded. j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) has declined 1.24% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.67% the S&P500. Some Historical JCOM News: 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Investment Business Trust Buys 1.7% of J2 Global; 04/05/2018 – J2 Global Presenting at Barclays Conference May 23; 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL INC JCOM.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP SHR $5.95 TO $6.25; 07/05/2018 – J2 Global 1Q EPS 38c; 05/03/2018 Campaigner® Launches Landing Pages to Help Marketers Take Customer Engagement One Click Further; 07/05/2018 – j2 Global 1Q Adj EPS $1.22; 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL 1Q REV. $280.6M, EST. $272.3M; 22/05/2018 – J2 Global Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for May. 30; 09/04/2018 – j2 Global Expands Executive Team with Key New Hire; 16/04/2018 – j2 Global to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings

Linscomb & Williams Inc increased its stake in International Business Mac (IBM) by 18.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Linscomb & Williams Inc bought 3,820 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 24,925 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.52M, up from 21,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc who had been investing in International Business Mac for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $142.74. About 2.71M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 16/04/2018 – New Survey Finds Deep Consumer Anxiety over Data Privacy and Security; 24/04/2018 – IBM: Intnl Bus. Mach: IBM Board Approves Increase in Quarterly Cash Dividend for the 23rd Consecutive Year; 12/03/2018 – IBM CEO 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION $18.6M VS. $32.7M; 19/03/2018 – IBM GERMANY IS SAID TO PLAN SELLING PARTS OF SERVICE BUS.: WIWO; 07/05/2018 – Arun Sudhaman: IBM Selects Weber Shandwick To Lead New Global PR Lineup; 17/04/2018 – IBM has now posted revenue growth for the second quarter in a row; 31/05/2018 – IBM Bluemix Services Market to Touch US$ 38,847 Million by 2026; Increasing Adoption of IBM Bluemix Services Across a Wide Range of End-users to Drive Demand – TMR; 17/05/2018 – Shutterstock and IBM Make it Easy for Marketers to Build Engaging Digital Experiences Using Al; 22/05/2018 – College students apply for more entry-level jobs at IBM, JP Morgan, Amazon and Tesla than at any other companies; 20/04/2018 – SC Magazine: IBM Security launches open-source AI

Portolan Capital Management Llc, which manages about $535.17M and $972.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Advanced Disposal Services Inc. by 51,383 shares to 39,829 shares, valued at $1.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Everbridge Inc. by 17,406 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,030 shares, and cut its stake in Dollar Tree Stores Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Linscomb & Williams Inc, which manages about $2.25 billion and $1.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 10,900 shares to 30,375 shares, valued at $2.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 6,509 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 851,729 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust S&P Divid Etf (SDY).