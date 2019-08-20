As J2 Global (JCOM) Market Value Rose, Fisher Asset Management Raised Stake; Hyman Charles D Trimmed Its Boeing Co (BA) Stake by $1.29 Million

Fisher Asset Management Llc increased its stake in J2 Global Inc (JCOM) by 12.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fisher Asset Management Llc bought 24,375 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.08% . The hedge fund held 216,762 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.77 million, up from 192,387 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fisher Asset Management Llc who had been investing in J2 Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $82.74. About 214,929 shares traded. j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) has risen 5.54% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.54% the S&P500. Some Historical JCOM News: 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Investment Business Trust Buys 1.7% of J2 Global; 20/03/2018 – J2 Global Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – j2 Global to Participate at Six Conferences in May and June 2018; 15/05/2018 – Arrowmark Adds J2 Global, Exits Cadence Design: 13F; 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL INC JCOM.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.2 BLN TO $1.25 BLN; 07/05/2018 – j2 Global 1Q Adj EPS $1.22; 22/05/2018 – J2 Global Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.22, EST. $1.20; 20/04/2018 – DJ j2 Global Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JCOM); 14/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL INC JCOM.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $88 FROM $81

Hyman Charles D decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 3.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hyman Charles D sold 3,375 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 103,888 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.63M, down from 107,263 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hyman Charles D who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $186.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $331.94. About 1.78M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 10/04/2018 – MALAYSIA AIRLINES HAS LISTED BOEING 787, AIRBUS A330NEO, A350 FOR CONSIDERATION IN TENDER PROCESS; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TEXTRON INC TXT.N , KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC KTOS.O , BOEING CO BA.N , LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP LMT.N AND GENERAL ATOMICS COULD SEE DRONE SALES INCREASE AFTER NEW EXPORT POLICY…; 26/04/2018 – BOEING – THROUGH UNIT, AVIALL SIGNED PARTS DISTRIBUTION DEAL WITH GE AVIATION; 19/04/2018 – Base2 Solutions Receives Boeing Performance Excellence Award for Fifth Year in a Row; 28/05/2018 – AIR FRANCE SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH PILOTS ON FLYING BOEING 787; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Industrials Adds Textron, Cuts Boeing; 19/03/2018 – BOEING – FOLLOWING PRODUCTIVE DISCUSSIONS, REACHED “WIN-WIN AGREEMENTS” WITH UNITED TECHNOLOGIES & ROCKWELL COLLINS; 23/04/2018 – Boeing Co expected to post earnings of $2.57 a share – Earnings Preview; 26/04/2018 – BOEING – AVIALL WILL MARKET AND DISTRIBUTE COMPONENTS NEEDED TO SUPPORT MAINTENANCE, REPAIR AND OVERHAUL OF GE T700 ENGINE MODELS; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 3.5 percent

More notable recent j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “j2 Global (JCOM) to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does j2 Global, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:JCOM) -7.9% Earnings Drop Reflect A Longer Term Trend? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “j2 Global Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “J2 Global (JCOM) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “j2 Global, Inc. (JCOM) CEO Vivek Shah on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Fisher Asset Management Llc, which manages about $85.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr Consumer (XLP) by 344,401 shares to 8,890 shares, valued at $499,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Greenhill& Co Inc (NYSE:GHL) by 97,640 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 549,668 shares, and cut its stake in Verint Sys Inc (NASDAQ:VRNT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold JCOM shares while 82 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 46.95 million shares or 0.46% less from 47.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smithfield Tru Com holds 0% of its portfolio in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) for 35 shares. Eulav Asset Management has invested 0.14% in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). Rhumbline Advisers owns 0.03% invested in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) for 185,045 shares. State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.02% in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). The New York-based Clark Estates New York has invested 0.64% in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). 92,520 are owned by Tiaa Cref Invest Management Limited Liability Company. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 14,710 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, a New York-based fund reported 10,345 shares. Jackson Square Prtn Ltd Liability Com has 2.14M shares. Clark Cap Group Inc Inc reported 316,871 shares stake. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans reported 0% of its portfolio in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). Pzena Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) or 6,023 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc accumulated 37,074 shares. Corbyn Inv Mgmt Md holds 3.92% or 110,277 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Company invested in 13,688 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Orrstown Serv Incorporated has invested 0.77% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 1,707 were accumulated by Prelude Capital Limited Liability Com. Invesco Ltd holds 0.11% or 875,114 shares. Wedge Capital Mngmt L LP Nc invested in 99,596 shares. Clark Cap Mngmt Grp Incorporated reported 58,336 shares. The Minnesota-based Sit Associates has invested 0.53% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Hl Fincl Lc holds 0.16% or 27,167 shares. Checchi Cap Advisers Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Main Street Research Limited Com accumulated 720 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Chickasaw Mgmt invested 0.03% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Savant Capital Lc holds 0.58% or 8,149 shares. Bahl & Gaynor accumulated 11,880 shares. Leavell Inv Mngmt holds 2,124 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP invested in 25,859 shares. Capital Guardian has 0.98% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 193,440 shares.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 34.43 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.