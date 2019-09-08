As J2 Global (JCOM) Market Value Rose, Brave Asset Management Lifted by $1.28 Million Its Stake; Insight 2811 Has Boosted Stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) as Market Value Declined

Insight 2811 Inc increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 100.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Insight 2811 Inc bought 7,983 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The hedge fund held 15,961 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $674,000, up from 7,978 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Insight 2811 Inc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $42.18. About 7.01M shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 22/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC GSK.L : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1400P FROM 1300P; 01/05/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY TAPS CLARE WOODMAN AS HEAD OF EMEA UNIT; 06/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley CEO James Gorman pay up 20 percent in 2017; 15/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley lowers its profitability forecasts for Tesla due to Model 3 manufacturing problems; 11/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY IS SAID TO SEEK BUYER FOR KLOECKNER BONDS; 13/04/2018 – Current by GE Rolls Out Nationwide Energy Savings Program with Morgan Stanley; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Canada Buys New 1% Position in Lithium Americas; 22/03/2018 – UBS CEO UBSG.S SAYS EXPECT COSTS TO COME DOWN IN US WEALTH MANAGEMENT BUSINESS – MORGAN STANLEY CONFERENCE; 15/05/2018 – SPIRAX-SARCO ENGINEERING PLC SPX.L : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 6620P FROM 6600P; 07/05/2018 – U.S. Equity Sales Drop 6.2% in 2018, Morgan Stanley Leads

Brave Asset Management Inc increased its stake in J2 Global Inc (JCOM) by 21.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Asset Management Inc bought 14,842 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.08% . The institutional investor held 83,856 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.26 million, up from 69,014 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc who had been investing in J2 Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $87.84. About 422,236 shares traded or 25.28% up from the average. j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) has risen 5.54% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.54% the S&P500. Some Historical JCOM News: 22/05/2018 – J2 Global Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for May. 30; 05/03/2018 Campaigner® Launches Landing Pages to Help Marketers Take Customer Engagement One Click Further; 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL 1Q REV. $280.6M, EST. $272.3M; 15/05/2018 – Arrowmark Adds J2 Global, Exits Cadence Design: 13F; 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL INC JCOM.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP SHR $5.95 TO $6.25; 07/05/2018 – J2 Global Sees FY18 Rev $1.20B-$1.25B; 24/04/2018 – j2 Cloud Services Expands Senior Leadership Team; Ron Burr to Take on Senior Vice President and General Manager Role; 07/05/2018 – j2 Global 1Q Adj EPS $1.22; 09/04/2018 – J2 Global Names Dan Stone as Pres of Its Everyday Health Division; 14/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL INC JCOM.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $88 FROM $81

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold MS shares while 290 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.38 billion shares or 2.79% less from 1.42 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Edge Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1,300 shares stake. Park Oh holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 5,950 shares. 25,334 were accumulated by Wetherby Asset Mgmt Inc. Bankshares Hapoalim Bm, Israel-based fund reported 23,219 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems owns 0.14% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 68,600 shares. Kcm Investment Limited Liability holds 53,031 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Covington Capital holds 1,942 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Fifth Third Bancorporation owns 0.3% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 1.10 million shares. Centurylink Inv Mgmt holds 25,237 shares. Calamos Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 36,119 shares. 105,228 are held by Boston Advsr Ltd Liability Co. Oakworth Inc invested in 0.01% or 1,600 shares. Zebra Mgmt Ltd Liability Co invested 0.17% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Bell Bankshares holds 7,730 shares. Moreover, Polaris Greystone Finance Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Com has 0.02% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold JCOM shares while 82 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 46.95 million shares or 0.46% less from 47.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 7,255 shares. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Co invested 0% of its portfolio in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). Menta Capital Lc, California-based fund reported 14,400 shares. 19,500 were accumulated by Sector Pension Inv Board. Ameritas Invest Prns stated it has 17,518 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. State Street invested 0.01% in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). Alps Advsr invested in 11,957 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Riggs Asset Managment Company has invested 0.01% in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). Shell Asset Mngmt accumulated 5,362 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Us Financial Bank De reported 17,234 shares. Asset Management One accumulated 0% or 200 shares. Campbell & Communication Adviser Ltd Liability Corp reported 3,112 shares. Ajo Lp reported 594,465 shares. Brave Asset Mngmt, New Jersey-based fund reported 83,856 shares. 82,800 are held by Tocqueville Asset L P.