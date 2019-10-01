As J2 Global (JCOM) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Glenmede Trust Company Na Has Decreased Its Stake by $17.00 Million; Advisory Research Has Trimmed Its Stake in United Fire Group (UFCS) by $2.50 Million as Stock Price Rose

Advisory Research Inc decreased its stake in United Fire Group Incorporated (UFCS) by 24.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Research Inc sold 52,119 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.58% . The hedge fund held 156,616 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.59M, down from 208,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Research Inc who had been investing in United Fire Group Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $46.02. About 24,209 shares traded. United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) has declined 9.28% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.28% the S&P500. Some Historical UFCS News: 30/03/2018 – United Fire Group, Inc. Completes the Sale of Its Subsidiary United Life Insurance Co to Kuvare US Holdings, Inc; 18/05/2018 – United Fire Group, Inc. Reports on Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Investment Management Exits Position in United Fire; 16/05/2018 – UNITED FIRE GROUP INC UFCS.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.31/SHR; 26/03/2018 United Fire Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – United Fire Group 1Q EPS $1.80; 30/03/2018 – United Fire Group: Completes Sale of United Life Insurance Co to Kuvare for $280M in Cash; 09/05/2018 – UNITED FIRE 1Q OPER EPS $1.00, EST. 94C (2 EST.); 16/05/2018 – UNITED FIRE BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 31C FROM 28C, EST. 30C; 09/05/2018 – United Fire Group 1Q Net $45.8M

Glenmede Trust Company Na decreased its stake in J2 Global Inc (JCOM) by 32.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenmede Trust Company Na sold 193,131 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.08% . The institutional investor held 393,318 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.96 million, down from 586,449 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenmede Trust Company Na who had been investing in J2 Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $90.08. About 87,865 shares traded. j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) has risen 5.54% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.54% the S&P500. Some Historical JCOM News: 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Investment Business Trust Buys 1.7% of J2 Global; 07/05/2018 – j2 Global 1Q Adj EPS $1.22; 07/05/2018 – j2 Global 1Q Rev $280.6M; 15/05/2018 – Arrowmark Partners Buys New 1.3% Position in J2 Global; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group LLP Exits Position in J2 Global; 22/05/2018 – J2 Global Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for May. 30; 05/03/2018 Campaigner® Launches Landing Pages to Help Marketers Take Customer Engagement One Click Further; 09/04/2018 – J2 Global Names Dan Stone as Pres of Its Everyday Health Division; 18/04/2018 – J2 GLOBAL INC – FINANCIAL IMPACT TO J2 IS NOT EXPECTED TO BE MATERIAL WITH RESPECT TO ACQUISITIONS; 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.95 TO $6.25, EST. $6.11

Glenmede Trust Company Na, which manages about $22.79 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in National Grid Plc Sp Adr by 36,592 shares to 84,044 shares, valued at $4.47 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wells Fargo Co (NYSE:WFC) by 267,051 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.25 million shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Small Cap Vipers (VB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 21 investors sold JCOM shares while 91 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 46.58 million shares or 0.79% less from 46.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California-based Rice Hall James And Associates Lc has invested 1.6% in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). Magnetar Lc invested in 5,643 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 19,100 shares stake. 456,702 were accumulated by Rothschild & Co Asset Mngmt Us. Bessemer Group reported 86,758 shares. Lpl Financial Limited Liability Co has 6,559 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Aqr Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.09% stake. Comml Bank Of Mellon holds 714,769 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Co Can stated it has 0.01% in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). Csat Invest Advisory LP stated it has 0% in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). Aurora Investment Counsel owns 24,347 shares or 1.04% of their US portfolio. Shell Asset holds 5,243 shares. Federated Invsts Pa reported 228,508 shares. First Trust Advisors Lp owns 1.46 million shares. 272,508 are held by D E Shaw Com.

Analysts await j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $1.58 earnings per share, up 12.06% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.41 per share. JCOM’s profit will be $78.84M for 14.25 P/E if the $1.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by j2 Global, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.48% EPS growth.

